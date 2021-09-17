Apex Legends players baffled as club named after Indonesian rice gets banned

An Apex Legends club was absolutely baffled after EA hit them with an ‘inappropriate content’ warning for their club’s name, despite it meaning… “rice stall” in Indonesian.

Clubs are pretty useful in Apex Legends, allowing friends and strangers alike to group up under a common banner in Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale. But the name of your club is a difficult decision, like a logo you’re willing to slap across your jersey.

Well, just as the Washington Football Team have — until further notice — decided to represent the sport of football in their branding, an Apex Legends club decided to rep their preferred Indonesian meal.

Unfortunately, EA don’t appear happy with the name, sending out a formal warning to members of the “Warteg Nasi” club. One such member (whose Reddit name is fittingly also food-related), ‘CrispySalty,’ took to the internet to complain.

The club’s name, “Warteg Nasi,” roughly translates to “rice stall,” with a warteg being the shorthand version of “warung tegal” (essentially a food stand) and nasi being rice (which foodies might recognize from “nasi goreng,” Indonesian fried rice).

And, according to EA, the name “is in violation for being offensive, obscene, hateful, or inappropriate.”

This obviously doesn’t make sense given rice’s history as a harmless food, but people in the comments have jumped to certain conclusions. Most seem to believe that either “war” or “nasi” were flagged.

Given how racist players can get in anonymous online communities, it’s likely a good thing that EA are being proactive about targeting workarounds. But it’s still unfortunate for CrispySalty and the rice stall gang, who now need to find another way to represent their tastes.

For now, EA haven’t laid out any significant player bans — simply disallowing the club’s name. So CrispySalty has turned to a new, less gourmet club name: Team Octane 101281.