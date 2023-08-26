Apex Legends players argue complex movement tech should be removed

Octane’s jump pad allows players to go flying through the sky.

Apex Legends players have argued that complex movement tech that requires players to use macros or alter CFG files should be removed altogether.

One of the biggest draws for Apex Legends among the community is the game’s movement system, which allows players to pull off some crazy stylish maneuvers in the thick of firefights.

Over the years, players have even developed advanced movement mechanics like tap strafing, wall bouncing, and supergliding which have changed the way many fans play the game.

However, some fans think that a few of these movement techniques have gone too far, and have argued many of these “abnormal” movement techs should be outright removed from Apex Legends.

Apex Legends fans call to remove “abnormal” movement tech

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit sparked a discussion among fans after one player made a thread titled, “Am I the only one who thinks it’s time to get into movement mechanics and remove half of the abnormal techniques?”

The OP explained that they use “classic” movement tech like superglides and tap strafes, but have become frustrated with seeing more and more players use advanced movement tech.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not against hard-to-execute movement mechanics, but some of them do have too much efficiency, which is literally comparable to cheats from other games. All these zigzag superglides, neostrafes, pito strafes should be removed from the game in my opinion.”

They specifically argued that movement tech that requires altering CFG files and using macros is problematic.

Many fans in the comments agreed with the sentiment. “Stuff that is basically an exploit yeah. Particularly since people then use macros to abuse it,” noted one player.

Another fan claimed that running into players who use these exploits have made Apex less enjoyable. “Facing so many config-driven people has soured me on Apex. The fun part for me has always been how it rewards smart play and has a [time-to-kill] long enough to make group fights and third-partying interesting.”

Others argued that if the movement tech “can’t be used on a fresh install with default keybinds” then it should be removed from the game.

Whether or not developer Respawn Entertainment can easily implement such changes is another matter entirely, but it’s clear some players are getting fed up with how movement in Apex Legends is evolving.