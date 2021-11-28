Apex Legends players are still begging Respawn to add final killcam

Apex Legends players have been begging Respawn Entertainment for over 6 months for a simple feature. Fast forward and they’re still calling for the devs to add a final killcam to the battle royale.

Apex Legends has brought several new features to the battle royale scene such as character-specific abilities, the respawn system, and more. But it lacks something that most FPS games have: a killcam.

While you won’t find a killcam in every battle royale game, it isn’t unheard of. Warzone and PUBG both have the feature, but Apex doesn’t.

A report back on May 25 noted a dev stating they don’t plan to add it, but that hasn’t stopped players from petitioning to change that.

Apex Legends players demand devs to add killcam

Respawn Entertainment have said that adding a killcam would give teams a competitive advantage despite being a person down. Meaning players could relay information to their teammates about the location and weaponry of enemies.

However, this Reddit post by ‘Kaythiest’ has a thread full of Apex gamers that want this “basic feature” added.

One Redditor suggested copying the system that PUBG uses with its killcam. “I assumed it would be like PUBG where you can’t watch until your team is all dead.” This would prevent a death leading toward an unfair advantage for a team.

While players brainstormed ideas to have a good system, others were quick to point out how Respawn said a huge reason they haven’t added it was due to server stress.

One person said, “The potatoes can only do so much,” referring that the servers already can barely handle the game. Another one added, “I would love it so much, but I’m too afraid that it would f**k up the servers even more.”



Players are certain that if server issues are the main issue holding Respawn back from adding this, then there is still light at the end of the tunnel. However, it seems the devs have put their foot down on this topic so the Apex Legends community has to remain hopeful that there is a change of heart.