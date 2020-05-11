Apex Legends players are “Octane jousting” and it’s hilarious

Apex Legends players have been using the game's training area, called Firing Range, to create a hilarious, very fun custom game for friends itching to duel: “Octane jousting.”

When you hop in Apex Legends’ Firing Range with buddies, you can allow friendly fire, pick your favorite guns, and set up games to play amongst yourselves.

The funniest of these customs that we’ve seen is the recently exposed “Octane jousting,” as finally revealed to Reddit by ‘Ardcas’ after spending a long time competing against their friends in private. But now we know how it works and our friendships might never be safe again.

The premise of the mode is simple: you and your friend select Octane and grab the same single-shot, high-damage weapon, something like a Longbow, Wingman, or Triple-Take. Then you set up your jump pads a decent distance from one another and take turns jumping off those jump pads toward each other while trying to land a shot.

It looks chaotic, difficult, and, most importantly, pretty silly. If you’re sweating over these jousting duels, you’re probably doing it wrong. But that doesn’t mean it’s not an effective way to work on some skills while having fun.

Read more: Apex Legends trailer may have teased new Season 6 Legend ability

For a game as fast-paced as Apex Legends, reaction times and adjustments to mobility are crucial talents. When bouncing off of a jump pad with a single-fire weapon, you’re moving quickly and haphazardly with only a couple seconds to land shots on a similarly hard-to-hit target.

While it’s an older video (as you can tell from the sniper ammo), this is the first time Ardcas has shared it since they’re new to the Reddit community.

According to the creator, players should also use gold knockdown shields and armor for quicker rounds—and that you can switch to Krabers if you want to get a little crazy with it.

Still, a Longbow with a relatively close-distance scope seems like the best bet to maximize your ability to ADS and find shots. Quick-scoping with a Kraber is one of the hardest things to do in Apex Legends.

With how much of a grind running ranked games can feel like, coming up with creative custom games to play amongst friends makes for a great breather.

In other popular games like Overwatch and Fortnite, the custom games lobby and Creative Mode have been incredibly fun ways to let people enjoy the game casually, especially during longer queue times. While Apex isn’t likely to add a full custom games mode just yet, something like this does help take the edge off.