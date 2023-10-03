Apex Legends player uncovers rare armor swap tech while on a zipline

Finding themselves in a pickle, one Apex Legends player manages to defy all odds with a nice play by armor swapping while riding a zipline.

The Apex Legends player base is constantly finding new ways to get an edge on the competition, such as optimizing pathing, loadouts, and ability usage. However, when push comes to shove, gunplay outweighs all a character’s abilities.

Apex Legends has an armor system that can decide the outcome of a gunfight. A key skill to have is mastering the “armor swap,” swapping armor sets in the heat of battle.

When their back was against the wall, one player found a rather sneaky interaction that saved their life, while extending their team’s as well.

Rare armor swap saves Apex Legends player’s life

Usually players cannot perform armor swaps when riding a zipline. Somehow, one Apex Legends player made it happen.

Facing incredible odds and their duo downed, the player rushes in to help. It soon turns into a 1v3, and a nifty Horizon Grav Lift thrusts the player up onto the high ground.

After eliminating two foes, the player drops down for a purple deathbox. Opening it and trying to swap armor sets, they accidentally ascend the zipline. However, the armor swap still registers, leaving the player and foe stunned as the purple armor set proves too much for the opposition to overcome.

Many Apex Legends players in the comments relished how smooth this rare interaction looked.

“Yeah there’s a certain range where you can do some normal stuff in the menu of the deathbox,” explained one Reddit user, seemingly indicating that this is not an exploit but a simple lucky interaction.

While it isn’t certain how frequent this can be pulled off, players are certainly bound to give it a whirl. Just don’t spend too much time focusing on it and because it’s more likely to get you killed with how rare it is.

Apex Legends is currently in Season 18, with Season 19 on the horizon.