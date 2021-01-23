Apex Legends player turns pretending to be an MRVN into a 1000 IQ play

One Apex Legends player’s role-playing adventure as one of MRVN NPC’s found on the map actually worked out quite well for them and could be a sneaky strategy to watch out for going forward.

Look, sometimes MVRN’s aren’t even worth your time to loot. They don’t really drop a lot unless you can attach one of their arms. However, that makes them prime bait material — because who knew Pathfinder could become Mirage?

Reddit user ‘waratic’ has showed off the ingenious decoy mechanic using the MVRNs scattered around the map to pull a fast one on an opponent, and all it took was a clever name and choosing Pathfinder as their legend.

In the clip, the player, named “I’m MVRN” stands completely still with Pathfinder as enemies battle it out around them, and somehow none of the other players seem to suspect a thing.

Inside the final circle, most players amazingly don’t even give the imposter a second look. There is one Bloodhound who’s so close to getting it, and starts shooting them, but doesn’t do enough to finish them off. Apparently, they were satisfied that the lack of any reaction made what they were shooting an NPC.

The battle unfolds around the disguised player for over a minute until they finally decide to spring their trap at the perfect moment. With just one other squad left, they break character and go to eliminate the enemy Bangalore getting up her teammate, sealing the victory in one of the most hilarious and ridiculous ways we’ve seen lately.

Thankfully, it’s easy to tell whether or not it’s an actual MVRN or just a sneaky player trying to pull a fast one. First off, upon closer inspection Path is much more streamlined and rounded compared to the NPC versions, who will also have a green, glowing light on their face.

Non-player MVRN’s will also just be called “MVRN” on their nametag, nothing else, and react to you when you find them, some are also lootable as well. If you just see a suspicious-looking robot standing completely still in the corner of a room, go ahead and light it up, just to be safe.

You certainly don’t want to be the one caught by this strategy, which is apparently effective enough to score wins all on its own. So, take an extra second and make sure any MVRN actually isn’t a player in disguise, and you should be safe from an embarrassing elimination like this.