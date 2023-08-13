Apex Legends player traps entire enemy squad with care packages

One Apex Legends player has given new meaning to “special delivery,” effectively trapping an entire enemy team with Lifeline’s Care Packages.

As any Apex Legends enthusiast would know, Care Packages are meant for strategic aid, not necessarily as tools of confinement. But, in the right hands, anything can become an unexpected weapon.

A thread making waves on the Apex Legends subreddit saw a player ingeniously lure an enemy squad into a building, only to promptly box them in using Lifeline’s aerial Care Packages.

The accompanying video clip reveals a player ensuring the entire squad is securely inside the structure before making the call. With exits barricaded by Care Packages, the enemy squad is left to scramble, leading to a hilarious scene inside.

When the Lifeline player is downed, the viewer’s perspective switches to the enemy’s point of view.

The trapped squad is seen panicking, especially when it becomes clear that they’re trapped with the encroaching ring’s doom looming. Almost four minutes of desperation pass before the enemies eventually succumb to the inevitable.

One Reddit user joked, “Who would have thought that free packages delivered to the doorstep was deadly.” Another pointed out, “Valk and Path actively trying to get out while Caustic is just hotboxing.”

Apex Legends Season 18, titled ‘Resurrection,’ is already making waves in the game’s meta. Notably, the Charge Rifle received a major rework, turning it into a projectile-based weapon. Disruptor Rounds are also now available for the Alternator and, for the first time, the Peacekeeper.

This season also gave Revenant a fresh face with a series of revamped abilities. Now dubbed ‘Revenant Reborn,‘ the character can detect low-health enemies, make leaps to close in on foes, and erect a defensive shadow barrier. This is all part of Respawn’s efforts to reintroduce Revenant in a manner more aligned with the current game meta.

