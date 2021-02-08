Apex Legends player shows how effective Fuse’s Grenadier ability can be

Kings Canyon has been tweaked multiple times now in Apex Legends, but the explosions set off to start Season 8 sparked the biggest set of map changes in some time. If you’re looking for the best landing spots, you’ve come to the right place.

The map is situated on the planet Solace and for many players it will have been the first place they got to play the Apex Games. Rolling the clock back to when seasons weren’t even a thing, the developers released the game in February 2019 with just this setting.

Fast forward two years, and just a couple of days before its second anniversary, that same dev team treated the community with some explosive map changes.

What used to make a location a good landing spot has been redefined, as some have new Explosive Holds packed full with loot spawn there and others don’t. Not just that, but some of the POIs on the map didn’t exist before the Season 8 update – so, let’s run through the best places to drop.

Apex Legends Season 8 Kings Canyon map

Here’s the latest version of Kings Canyon, to help you find each landing spot we mention in our list!

Best Kings Canyon landing spots

Salvage

Salvage is in a great place on Kings Canyon, located where Skull Town and Thunderdome used to be. It’s in close proximity to the newly added Mirage Voyage, and then older locations like Market and Gauntlet. This provides you with either fresh hunting grounds after finding some high tier loot, or escape paths when things get busy.

This is a massive excavation site and certainly one of the best places to drop. However, do watch out because that close proximity advantage we just spoke about can also mean a lot of gunfights in the early game. Land here if you fancy a challenge.

Crash Site

A highly contested area of the map in Season 8 is Crash Site, and for good reason.

With two Explosive Holds nearby and a load of loot spread across loot bins and on the floor, it’s no surprise that this is a very popular place to go. With Artillery, Spotted Lake, and Containment just around the corner – it’s a great place to start the match.

Water Treatment

One of the most popular destinations on the map. Water Treatment is an area of Kings Canyon that’s packed with loot bins and good floor loot, not to mention the new Explosive Hold on the right side of the POI as you head down the coast towards Repulsor.

You can walk away from this place set up for the final rings at times, but it all depends on whether you can fend off the handful of teams that also have the same goals in mind.

Spotted Lake

A fresh place to land is always a good thing for players looking to discover new areas, but it’s not always good for loot. Well, don’t worry about Spotted Lake being dry where loot is concerned, it’s a fine addition to Kings Canyon.

There’s two Explosive Holds nearby as well. With hundreds of places to find loot here, we’re sure you will pick up a couple of grenades to blow those open and walk away from this destination looted up for the end game. Or, be eliminated by another team thinking the same thing.

Doesn’t appear to be one of the busier locations just yet, but let’s see how the season develops. That could change!

The Rig

The Rig looks a lot like another Salvage in Apex Legends, and to be fair they’re equally as good. With multiple high and low places to find weapons, there should be enough here to set up your Trio or Duo in no time.

Near this spot you also have easy access to Broken Relay and Capacitor, which are two very strong looting grounds in their own right. Not to mention Swamps as well, which isn’t one of the best, but certainly a decent place to loot through as you head to the first ring.

Artillery

For Apex Legends players, Artillery will be no stranger. It’s always been a very good place to land and that remains the same in Season 8.

There aren’t too many locations near it in terms of the immediate proximity, though with how much stuff can be found here that’s really not an issue. Your team should be well equipped after landing here, but watch your back for enemies.

Broken Relay

Last, but certainly not least, is Broken Relay. Found in the North-Eastern region of the map, this is one of the less hectic locations on our list.

There’s a selection of small two-story buildings here to loot up, and with it being just a stone’s throw away from The Rig, another place we recommend, it’s an ideal starting point for players.

A good idea would be to start here where it’s usually not a highly competitive zone, and then circle around to one of the more popular locations nearby to third party enemies fighting there.

Hopefully, in this Best Kings Canyon landing spots guide there’s something for everyone – ranging from busy to more quiet places.

