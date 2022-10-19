Apex Legends player reveals “busted” Newcastle ability to trap campers

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Players are still discovering new tricks and strategies in Apex Legends three years into the game’s lifespan and one team just found the perfect way to utilize Newcastle’s Ultimate Ability.

Battle royales provide players with a sandbox setting to explore and experiment in. Users have the freedom to approach each match differently, making the battle royale genre stand apart from others.

Apex Legends serves as a great example. There are 21 Legends to choose from, each with their own unique abilities and skill sets. Paired with two other teammates, players have learned optimal methods of combining Legend abilities and play styles.

This was showcased perfectly when an Apex Legends squad combined Newcastle and Caustic’s Ultimate ability, concocting a lethal squad-wiping play.

Respawn Entertainment Newcastle is a heroic defender in Apex Legends.

How to wipe an entire squad with Newcastle

Newcastle joined the Apex roster in Season 13. The Legend was designed with defense in mind, specializing in protecting teammates and getting them out of danger. For instance, his Passive uses his knockdown shield to drag downed allies to safety, and the Tactical deploys a controllable drone shield.

The Legend’s Ultimate, Castle Wall, creates a fortified stronghold that slams targets when deployed.

Apex Legends YouTuber BeanBag373 shared a way to trap an entire squad by using Castle Wall at the perfect moment in front of a room.

He patiently waited above, and when all three enemies went into a room, Newcastle’s Ultimate trapped them. From there, it was easy pickings, and two grenades and an arc star finished the job.

One player responded, “always love a good beanbag clip. Your maniacal laughter makes these.”

Another user added, “I don’t even play this game, but every time this dude pops up, I’m happy. No idea what’s going on, but it’s funny”

Caustic’s Ultimate Ability, Nox Gas Grenade, covers a large area with toxic gas, and someone in the comments suggested using the ability after trapping a team.

The YouTuber shared a link to the full video, and his squad used the suggested combo.

This example is only one of many possible ability pairings in the game, which is why Apex Legends is still going strong all these years later.