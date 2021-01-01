 Apex Legends player bamboozles enemies pretending to be MRVN easter egg - Dexerto
Apex Legends player bamboozles enemies pretending to be MRVN easter egg

Published: 1/Jan/2021 14:02

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

An Apex Legends player has devised a clever plan to confuse his opponents by pretending to be the MRVN easter egg on Olympus’ map. It’s fair to say it was an overwhelming success, bamboozling hordes of enemies.

Season 7 of Apex Legends launched on November 4, and with it came the brand new map, Olympus. As with any Apex map, Respawn packed in a few surprises for fans to discover while they play. One such easter egg is the de-activated MRVN robot, located in the island’s Maintenance area.

For fans, this discovery was extremely exciting, as it was the first MRVN robot besides Pathfinder that had been found. On top of this, Respawn also made the easter egg destructible, so players could kill the de-activated robot if they wanted to.

Respawn Entertainment/ Flamey_13
The MRVN easter egg is located in a highly contested dropzone on Olympus.

Apex Legends player uses MRVN robot to confuse enemies

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has revealed a trick to confuse opponents using Pathfinder and the MRVN easter egg. At the time of writing, the post has over 8,000 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Where most players just saw a simple easter egg, Kam1yo saw an unmissable opportunity. He decided to play as Pathfinder and replace the MRVN easter egg with himself to see if his opponents noticed.

The simple trick was incredibly effective with countless opponents running past him, with some even stopping to take a look at what they thought was the MRVN easter egg.

At one point, he even opted to punch an enemy before once again resuming his position as the MRVN robot. The opposing Mirage was left completely clueless, unaware of what had occurred.

THIS is how you BAMBOOZLE your enemies. Just pretend to be a MARVN! 😀 from r/apexlegends

It’s fair to say the clever trick was an overwhelming success and had numerous Apex players completely confused. However, this is perhaps something that players will now be wiser to since its discovery and the popularity of the Reddit post. Countless players will now be taking the opportunity to pretend to be MVRN.

Now, though, it seems as if your best bet is to take out the robot whenever you enter the room from now on. After all, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Apex Legends cosplayer hacks the system as stylish female Crypto

Published: 1/Jan/2021 7:06

by Brad Norton
Apex Legends cosplayer
Instagram: _sarenji_ / Respawn Entertainment

Crypto

Apex Legends cosplays are becoming more and more popular as the seasons go by, though this new Crypto costume from German cosplayer _sarenji_’ is sure to turn heads more than most.

With 15 Legends now in Respawn Entertainment’s popular battle royale, the game has a properly fleshed out cast of characters. Everyone has their favorite picks in terms of both gameplay mechanics and backstory.

While Horizon might be in the spotlight as Season 7 progresses, this fresh cosplay takes us back to Season 3’s deceptive arrival. What Crypto may lack in other-worldly abilities or extraordinary strength, he more than makes up for in style.

Putting a comfortable spin on the figure, sarenji has taken Crypto’s distinct appearance and translated it to a fitting female design.

 

A post shared by Legal Waifu✨ (@_sarenji_)

Crypto is one with technology and this cosplayer has encapsulated just that with some handy face paint. From cyberpunk-esque markings around her left eye to the more prominent metallic look that casts down from her chin to her torso.

The color scheme of his default skin is carried across the costume itself. With sarenji wearing a vibrant white and green overcoat that’s been customized just for this particular design.

Blue and black straps can be seen near her wrists, showcasing some of the many gadgets Crypto drops into battle with. Not just to interface with the environment around him, but to get a jump on opposing Legends.

Beyond the costume itself, an accompanying pistol adds some realism to this Striking Crypto design. The cosplayer poses with a Wingman in hand. One that’s all too authentic thanks to some accurate inscriptions along the side. 

 

A post shared by Legal Waifu✨ (@_sarenji_)

From Loba to Octane, sarenji is no stranger to taking on a variety of Apex Legends cosplays. You can check them all out through her official Instagram account.

Next on the agenda appears to be both Wattson and Mirage. So be sure to keep your eyes peeled for even more Apex cosplays soon.