Apex Legends PC kill leader accused of “wall hacking” in ALGS

A partnered Apex Legends streamer has been accused of cheating in the ALGS pro league. After a number of clips came to light, pros are calling the world’s PC kill leader out for “wall hacking.”

‘FeuFPS’ is a Brazilian Apex Legends streamer who holds the world’s record for kills on PC. A subject of earlier cheating accusations, he’s now been put under the spotlight as fans and streamers alike suspect wall hacks.

Back in February 2022, Feu was initially accused of cheating by fellow pro ‘Stalizy.’ Showcasing a series of suspicious clips, Stal suggested that the kill leader was using ESP (extrasensory perception, also known as wall hacks) during competitive play.

Now, those allegations have resurfaced – with a new clip showcasing oddly timed pre-fires. The community is debating Feu’s legitimacy, with some calling for him to be banned for cheating during the Apex Legends Global Series.

Apex Legends player accused of “wall hacking” by pros

EA Partner 🤝 Cheating on Pro League 🤝 Nothing happens. Would like to have your opinions as well @ImperialHal @sweetdreamsh1 @MonsoonGG @PVPX_ @TSM_Albralelie @daltoosh, maybe they could at least analyze if u guys see something weird as well 🤝 pic.twitter.com/MQEbaU6min — Xen Stal (@sTaLizyJC) February 17, 2022

As you can see in Stal’s original video, there are a number of clips where Feu showcases “master game sense.” In the first analyzed clip, the streamer cuts a revive short to go pre-fire a Wraith at an odd angle with perfect timing.

In the second analyzed clip, Feu seemingly pre-tracks through a rock – at an enemy he shouldn’t even know is there.

Stal’s opinion on the footage is clear, as the pro noted EA’s lack of response and explained that “every time we are on his screen, he’s doing suspect stuff and walking like a potato.” On March 12, those accusations returned thanks to a new clip.

Apex Legends cheater in the ALGS pro league?

Gigantic accusations in the Apex Legends scene as a pro competing in ALGS “FeuFPS” has been accused AGAIN of wall hacking. He’s the #1 kill leader worldwide and has been called out by multiple pros who have notified EA with no response. pic.twitter.com/CRzYxtYUUX — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 14, 2022

As tweeted by Jake Lucky, another clip of Feu came to light. This time, it was from streamer ‘oPESADELO,’ who said Feu was “looking behind the walls on pro league.”

By now, that new clip has been seen by over 100,000 people on Twitter and the community seems divided. While many are claiming these suspiciously well-timed pre-fires are proof of wall hacks, others have argued that the clips aren’t enough for a ban.

At the moment, EA and ALGS organizers have yet to respond to these accusations and Feu’s Twitter seems to have gone private. With LAN events planned for this ALGS season, the cheating situation will be interesting to continue monitoring as the online portions of the year progress.