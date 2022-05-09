Apex Legends PC cheaters are glitching into console lobbies to ruin Ranked

Apex Legends players have found PC cheaters infecting the console lobbies, ruining their experience. FNATIC content creator Revengeful recently faced a PC cheater, who had glitched into console Predator lobbies.

Even though the relationship between Apex Legends and its cheaters has subsided, it hasn’t been completely eliminated. While these cheaters were mostly found in PC lobbies, they have started to appear in the console Predator lobbies as well.

FNATIC‘s Revengeful recently came across a PC cheater that glitched into a console Predator lobby. This took them by surprise, causing a lot of frustrations and anger.

Like most cheaters, the suspect’s aim was crisp and snappy, managing to knock them out almost instantly. However, Revengeful and his teammates quickly realized that the cheater was playing from PC.

They came across this cheater near the Map Room location in King’s Canyon. Revengeful was playing Revenant and tried to shoot the player from above the vault in that location. During the process, he was knocked immediately by the cheater.

It was at that moment when one of his teammates started shouting “he’s cheating, he’s cheating.”

“Oh my god bro, he’s just beaming bro,” Revengeful said, finding it hilarious as they continued spectating the cheater

The player shot every opponent with great accuracy, noscoping his enemies from a distance, and accurately landing each and every shot on them.

Ran into a PC cheater glitched into Console pred lobbies.. #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/sBPaKacwrJ — FNATIC Revengeful (@Revngeful) May 8, 2022

Encountering a PC cheater in a console lobby is extremely rare. It would make any player surprised and it was no different for Revengeful and his teammates.

They were entertained the entire time while spectating the player. “This guy is insane,” said one of his friends sarcastically multiple times during the session.

Fortunately, Season 13 is around the corner. It will bring a lot of changes, including the addition of a new legend. With a plethora of new changes, it can be hoped that things will be worse for cheaters in the coming days.