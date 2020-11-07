 Apex Legends on Steam hits huge player count after Season 7 launch - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends on Steam hits huge player count after Season 7 launch

Published: 7/Nov/2020 17:25

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Season 7 wallpaper
Respawn Entertainment

With the release of its seventh season, Apex Legends made its highly-anticipated debut on Steam. After the Season 7 release on November 4, the Apex player population on Steam has skyrocketed to all-time peak of over 110,000 players.

Announced earlier this year, Apex Legends officially released on Steam with the launch of Season 7: Ascension. With a brand-new map and Legend for players to enjoy, the popular Battle Royale can now be played on the platform of choice for many PC gamers.

Players can carry over all current progress and unlocks from their Origin account, in addition to enjoying the benefit of crossplay with Steam users if they continue using EA’s launcher.

While the release of Apex Legends on Steam has been highly-anticipated from the moment it was announced, the game’s statistics on Steam DB make it clear just how popular Respawn’s BR has become.

Apex Legends Season 7 Horizon
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends has exploded on Steam, becoming the platform’s 5th most-played game.

Apex Legends Steam player count

Respawn’s BR has enjoyed substantial growth since its release in early 2018. The developer has cited figures like 50 million players just one month after the game’s release, highlighting the BR’s popularity.

With the release of Season 7 on both Origin and Steam, Respawn once again expanded the game’s reach and provided new avenues of engagement for players. Information obtained after the game’s release on its new platform shows that the BR’s popularity has not slowed down.

As of November 7, Apex Legends reached an all-time peak in players on Steam of just over 113k. That number pushes Apex into the top-five games on Steam in terms of current players. A player population of this size puts Respawn’s title in the company of other Steam giants such as CS:GO, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Team Fortress 2.

Steam player count statistics
SteamDB
Apex Legends has already hit a peak of over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam.

Building on the success of Season 7

While Season 7 of Apex Legends has been out less than a week, Respawn already has plans to expand their flagship title into new spaces.

EA said that the Season 7 launch day was the biggest launch day of any season of the game.

While its release has been delayed, Apex Legends will be playable on the Nintendo Switch in the future. In addition to the game’s mobile release, Respawn has also confirmed they are still exploring options for console cross-progression, which has been a hot topic in the game’s community since the Steam release announcement.

Already a top competitor in the BR space, Apex Legends has once again shown its popularity with the success of its Steam release. Players who jump into the game on Steam can claim an exclusive set of gun charms, available for a limited time.

Apex Legends

Respawn planning no fill option instead of Solos in Apex Legends

Published: 7/Nov/2020 18:03

by Daniel Cleary
Rampart on a roof in olympus
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn developers have revealed plans to introduce a “no fill” option in a future update, for Apex Legends players who want to queue up by themselves in the battle royale.

Since Apex Legends was first released in February 2019, fans of the title have been calling on the developers to introduce a permanent Solos playlist for them to experience.

There was a temporary solos mode as an LTM, as well as a temporary duos mode. But, while duos was eventually made permanent, Solos never was.

Respawn have previously revealed that Apex Legends, and each of the characters released, were originally designed to be played in teams of three, and that a Solo mode was “unhealthy” for the game.

Horizon in olympus
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn devs have hinted at way for Apex players to play solo.

However, having already introduced a permanent Duos playlist in Season 4, Respawn has now revealed they are working on solutions for those who want to play Apex Legends without having to play around others.

In Respawn’s Reddit AMA, one user asked about their plan to “allow a solo experience” and Apex Design Director Jason ‘Monsterclip’ McCord responded with his thoughts on the topic.

McCord explained that they have been considering solutions for fans who want a Solo playlist and revealed that a “no fill” option is what they are “following up on” currently.

Comment from discussion Monsterclip’s comment from discussion "We’re the team who brought you Horizon, Olympus, and the rest of Apex Legends Season 7 (yes, including the Battle Pass). Ask us anything!".

“One solution we want to implement is No Fill,” he explained. “We think this will give lone wolves the ability to get in there and complete challenges, get some kills and generally show off their skills without disrupting other people’s games.”

It was also confirmed in the AMA that the Respawn devs had no current plan for a Quads playlist either, but hinted at ways to give players even more options down the line.

“There are some more creative solutions we’re exploring that I don’t want to say just yet, but it won’t be Solos.” McCord teased, “We are a team game.”

As of now, it is unclear just when Respawn plans on introducing this “no fill” feature to Apex Legends, but more information will likely be shared throughout Season 7.