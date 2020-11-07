Apex Legends on Steam hits huge player count after Season 7 launch - Dexerto

With the release of its seventh season, Apex Legends made its highly-anticipated debut on Steam. After the Season 7 release on November 4, the Apex player population on Steam has skyrocketed to all-time peak of over 110,000 players.

Announced earlier this year, Apex Legends officially released on Steam with the launch of Season 7: Ascension. With a brand-new map and Legend for players to enjoy, the popular Battle Royale can now be played on the platform of choice for many PC gamers.

Players can carry over all current progress and unlocks from their Origin account, in addition to enjoying the benefit of crossplay with Steam users if they continue using EA’s launcher.

While the release of Apex Legends on Steam has been highly-anticipated from the moment it was announced, the game’s statistics on Steam DB make it clear just how popular Respawn’s BR has become.

Apex Legends Steam player count

Respawn’s BR has enjoyed substantial growth since its release in early 2018. The developer has cited figures like 50 million players just one month after the game’s release, highlighting the BR’s popularity.

Read More: Shroud reveals insane Horizon trick to trap your opponents in Apex Legends

With the release of Season 7 on both Origin and Steam, Respawn once again expanded the game’s reach and provided new avenues of engagement for players. Information obtained after the game’s release on its new platform shows that the BR’s popularity has not slowed down.

As of November 7, Apex Legends reached an all-time peak in players on Steam of just over 113k. That number pushes Apex into the top-five games on Steam in terms of current players. A player population of this size puts Respawn’s title in the company of other Steam giants such as CS:GO, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Team Fortress 2.

Building on the success of Season 7

While Season 7 of Apex Legends has been out less than a week, Respawn already has plans to expand their flagship title into new spaces.

EA said that the Season 7 launch day was the biggest launch day of any season of the game.

Breaking: EA says #ApexLegends Season 7 launch day was the "biggest" Season launch day in Apex history. pic.twitter.com/pNpvBXCKnV — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) November 5, 2020

While its release has been delayed, Apex Legends will be playable on the Nintendo Switch in the future. In addition to the game’s mobile release, Respawn has also confirmed they are still exploring options for console cross-progression, which has been a hot topic in the game’s community since the Steam release announcement.

Already a top competitor in the BR space, Apex Legends has once again shown its popularity with the success of its Steam release. Players who jump into the game on Steam can claim an exclusive set of gun charms, available for a limited time.