Apex Legends’ Octane becomes a pirate in swashbuckling skin idea

Apex Legends is already set to release some wild new cosmetics during its Lost Treasures Collection Event, but that hasn’t stopped one fan from coming up with his own incredible Octane skin concept.

Octavio “Octane” Silva is fast and quirky. According to Respawn Entertainment’s lore, the speedster is an adrenaline junkie with a penchant for using drugs to enhance his quickness—fittingly, considering his parents own a pharmaceutical company.

He’s got a prosthetic leg (two, in fact), adores violence, and has a proclivity toward black-and-white motifs (like the sharp teeth emblazoned on his face mask). He already screams big pirate energy, but a fan’s new idea would turn him into the finest corsair on land.

While the classic pirate look is nautical and earth-toned, Octane’s default appearance is technological and neon: creepy glowing eyes, fluorescent green tubes, and Matrix headjack-esque round ports on his abdomen.

Reddit’s ‘MoberRPG’ decided to go in an entirely new direction, presumably guided by the North Star, for the battle royale’s most notorious user of performance enhancing drugs. In his “Land Shark” iteration, Octane rocks a pirate’s trademark vest, cut-off breeches, and bandana—all in reddish or brown hues.

Dissatisfied with stopping there, they also added some tremendous details. Aside from replacing the character’s face mask with a shark’s jaw and teeth, they also added two details that are sure to shiver some timbers: a wooden peg leg instead of one of his prosthetics and a miniature cask on his belt, likely to hold some rum.

And then you add on the anchor and Jolly Roger tattoos, making this a fantastic, hilarious idea for a character whose outfits have yet to truly embrace humor.

Octane already does have some sick skins. Jade Tiger is like a revamped Power Ranger while Extreme Measures could steal the show at the X-Games, but he could use one that leans on the funnier side of things.

Already a weird character who enjoys performance-altering inebriation, why not follow MoberRPG’s lead and give the speedster some classic seafaring garb...and a bottle of rum?