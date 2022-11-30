Apex Legends Nov 30 update patch notes: K/DR stats, Catalyst KO shield fix, more

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Apex Legends Season 15 reinvigorated excitement, and player count numbers even surpassed Warzone 2 by 60,000 players on November 30.

Respawn Entertainment isn’t resting on its laurels either, introducing the Wintertide collection event to celebrate the holiday season. Apex’s content injection didn’t go over well with every community member. Apex Legends star ‘Snip3down‘ criticized developers for focusing on cosmetics and skins rather than game fixes.

The November 30 update addresses community concerns with a long list of bug fixes and legend changes.

Apex Legends Hero adjustments and map fixes

Respawn Entertainment Crypto’s Wintertide Apex Legends skin.

First up, the developers resolved an issue that showed incorrect K/DR stats for some players. There is nothing worse than not receiving recognition for playing well.

Catalyst, Wraith, and Crypto mains will be relieved or disappointed in some of the adjustments made. For players that enjoy completing in-game challenges, the developers fixed an issue that gave the incorrect reward amount.

As for Broken Moon, the popular map received updates to remove hiding spots and improve collision physics in some regions of the environment.

November 30 patch notes

Here are the full patch notes.