Apex Legends movement exploit gives every character unlimited speed boosts

Another speed glitch has been discovered in Apex Legends and this time it’s possible to perform on it every character in the game.

While gun skill will always be the most important aspect of Apex Legends, movement isn’t far behind.

With mechanics like tap-strafing and wall-bouncing allowing players to gain small advantages over their opponents, these advanced techniques are definitely worth learning.

Speed glitches on the other hand are unintended interactions that are accidentally discovered by the community.

While they’re usually extremely rare, multiple were found in Season 11 and now, a new one has been discovered in Season 12 that is possible to perform on every Legend in the game.

New speed glitch discovered in Apex Legends

While the majority of speed glitches in the past were limited to certain Legends, this new bug in Season 12 is possible to perform on every character on the roster.

Keep in mind, Respawn has been cracking down on players using movement-based exploits, so using this glitch may result in your account being suspended.

As showcased by Apex Legends YouTuber RossBobSquirrel, the exploit involves equipping two weapons with attachments then holding onto a ledge.

After that, it’s a case of removing an attachment and swapping both weapons to different slots, this will allow a player to press their Ultimate ability and melee at the same time for a boost.

Although this is a fun glitch to play around with inside the Firing Range, taking into any online match is likely to get your account banned.

As this exploit can be performed an infinite amount of times, this is definitely a bug Respawn will want to fix as soon as possible.

Let’s hope a patch is pushed out in the near future to address the exploit before it starts getting abused in Ranked.