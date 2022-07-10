Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 Distortion patch notes: Rhapsody, King’s Canyon, more

Philip Trahan . 54 minutes ago

Respawn Entertainment released the patch notes for Apex Legends Mobile’s Season 2 Distortion content, including Rhadsody’s ability list, the introduction of King’s Canyon, and much more.

Apex Legends Mobile proved to be quite successful since it launched on May 17, 2022, with many players surprised at just how robust the mobile title is.

Now, with Apex Legends Mobile’s Season 2 content on the horizon following Loba’s Cold Snap Town Takeover event, fans are excited for all the new content on the way.

Respawn Entertainment has now released the Season 2 Distortion patch notes ahead of the July 12 update, which details the new Legend Rhapsody’s ability list, the introduction of King’s Canyon, the new map Pythas Block 0, and much more.

Apex Legends Season 2 patch notes

Respawn Entertainment Rhapsody’s sound-based ability list gives her plenty of support options, from locating enemy players to giving her squad a speed boost.

The first thing the patch notes cover is the new Legend Rhapsody, who’s a DJ and music-lover who previously worked for Pythas Inc.

Rhapsody looks to be a new Support hero, with her Passive ability making her able to locate enemies at range with sound visualizers.

Additionally, Rhapsody’s tactical ability gives a speed boost to nearby squadmates and recharges their shields as well.

Next, we see that Apex Legends’ iconic King’s Canyon map is finally making its debut in Apex Legends Mobile as the next battle royale map.

However, the new Pythas Block 0 is a Team Deathmatch map, which incorporates flashy purple neon lights in a high-tech metropolitan city.

Take a look at the complete Apex Legends patch notes below to see everything coming in the Season 2 Distortion update, courtesy of Respawn.

INTRO

Greetings Legends and welcome to a brand new Apex Legends Mobile season: Distortion. We’ve got a lot to cover, including a new legend, game modes and much more so let’s jump into it!

NEW LEGEND:

Rhapsody

The best way to understand Rhapsody, is through her music. The droning pulse speaks of her childhood in Kómma where the tech giant Pythas Inc. controls all. The steady rhythm reflects her supportive mother, a brilliant AI engineer. And the booming bass resembles Rowdy, the robot companion her mother created to amplify her daughter’s voice. Life was good, but good times in Kómma never last long.

When her mother was fired from Pythas Inc. for discovering company secrets, her family was buried in false debt and forced into the dangerous nightlife district: Neon Dunes. There, Rhapsody honed her art. The unrest around her inspired groundbreaking music with a rebellious heart, capturing the passion of its people.

Rhapsody’s reputation grew, earning her an invitation to perform on the wealthy side of town. She seized this opportunity not as a chance to advance her career but as a ploy to install a virus designed by her mother to wipe out the family’s debt. However, the virus proved too powerful; it corrupted the entire district’s finances. To avoid Pythas’s wrath, Rhapsody signed an agreement with them to join the Apex Games under their banner. But that’s just her cover. Rhapsody plans on topping the Apex charts until she’s earned enough to buy her way out of this “sponsorship deal” and win her family’s life back.

Passive: Gifted Ear

You pick up and visualize sounds from an extended range

Tactical: Hype Anthem

Play a powerful track that speeds up nearby squadmates and recharges shields. Taking damage will end the effect.

Ultimate Ability: Rowdy’s Rave

Rowdy projects a wall of flashing lights that blocks incoming sight and scans.

LEGEND PROGRESSION PERKS

Volume Control – Squadmates affected by your Tactical temporarily gain Gifted Ear.

– Squadmates affected by your Tactical temporarily gain Gifted Ear. Sound Bleed -Occasionally see nearby 3D sound visualizations effects through walls.

-Occasionally see nearby 3D sound visualizations effects through walls. Tuned In – Continuous running increases the range of Gifted Ear.

– Continuous running increases the range of Gifted Ear. Reverb – The more squadmates your Tactical affects, the longer it lasts.

– The more squadmates your Tactical affects, the longer it lasts. Harmony – Your Tactical increases the speed of revives and the effect of healing items.

– Your Tactical increases the speed of revives and the effect of healing items. Rowdy’s Rhythm – During your ultimate, squadmates standing near Rowdy reload faster.

NEW MAPS

King’s Canyon

The King is back Legends—the map that started it all for the Apex Games is now in Apex Legends Mobile. To celebrate the launch of Kings Canyon, Rhapsody placed some VIP Tickets for her next concert on the map. Are you lucky enough to find one?

Pythas Block 0

Pythas Block 0 is a new TDM map. It’s a corporate campus owned by Pythas Inc. that sits high above the city Kómma on Solace. It’s used for Pythas offices of high-end executives, some entertainment, and an arcade called Pythas Arcade.

NEW EVENTS

Town Takeover: Encore Galore!

The carrier Encore Galore has arrived at Kings Canyon painted tip to tail with neon paint almost as loud as Rhapsody’s music. Land on Encore Galore for awesome loot and a chance at finding a VIP pass

Rhapsody LIVE:

Complete challenges in-game to earn special Rhapsody posters to commemorate this brand new Legends arrival in the Apex Games!

SEASON 2 GAME MODES:

In this update, Arenas will be back at a future date, instead, we have two brand new game modes making their debut:

Gun Game

Acquire kills to work your way through the extensive Arsenal of guns available in the Apex Games. Most points, or three melee kills, wins in this fast-paced game mode!

Hack

A brand new Syndicate competition, Hack enters Apex Legends Mobile.

An ADS Satellite which has been built based on The Ring Technology acts as an orbital cannon overlooking the playing field.

In this mode, two teams face off as Hackers vs. Defenders. As Hackers, your job is to work with your team to Hack one of the two sites on the map to gain points. After three points have been attained, the Satellite will punish your opponents by frying them to a crisp. As defenders, your job is to stop the hackers at all costs!

First to win four rounds wins the match, work with your team to either hack the ADS and laser your opponents or eliminate hackers to stave off death by orbital cannon at all costs.

RANKED SEASON 2

The new season comes with a partial ladder reset for Legends to rise to new heights!

Your rank, point gain, and loss will now appear during a match.

Adjusted the point ratio gained for Kills compared to Assists

Real-time ranked leaderboards have been enabled.

CLUB SHOWDOWN:

Gather your club members and rise to the top of the club leaderboards by completing objectives! Your club’s activity will dictate your activity points as you face off against 19 other clubs on a randomized leaderboard.

Show your club pride and rack up points to be able to redeem special rewards. The higher your ranking, the better the rewards!

DISTORTION SEASONAL SHOP:

A new Rhapsody-themed season shop has opened. What better way to drum-*beat* the heat than with some cool new cosmetics!

NEW SHOP ITEMS:

The Distortion update comes with a brand new Battle Pass and a set of new Legendary tier skins: Mecha Strike Go!

Check out these brand new skins in the shop!

LEGEND ADJUSTMENTS:

Added the ability for Pathfinder’s hook to pull enemies without Pathfinder being pulled towards the enemy.

Disabled the ability to use the second jump from Octane’s jump pad while using healing items.

Removed collision for teammates.

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS:

Fully kitted weapons changed to: Havok, Prowler, Spitfire, Charge Rifle & Mastiff.

EVA-8 & Devotion moved to Care Package, Spitfire and Volt removed from Care Package.

EVA-8 base pellet damage increased from 6 to 7, spare ammo stack adjusted to 60.

Devotion base damage increased from 16 to 17, spare ammo stack adjusted to 270.

Removed Spitfire barrel attachment slot. Increased tactical reload speed from 2.37s to 2.57s.

Regular Spitfire reload speed increased from 3.06s to 3.26s. Magazine capacity adjusted to 40/45/50/55.

Volt base damage reduced from 17 to 15.

Volt magazine capacity adjusted to 21/24/27/32.

Peacekeeper lower limb damage ratio adjusted from 0.8 to 1

Mozambique lower limb damage ratio adjusted from 0.93 to 1

NEW WEAPON ATTACHMENTS & CUSTOMIZATION

Added unique tracer VFX for the Turbocharger and Selectfire Receiver hop-ups.

Seasonal-themed tracer ammo will have trajectory VFX and hit effects.

Added new customization features for crosshairs. Adjust color, width, length and transparency.

GAME MODE ADJUSTMENTS:

Team Deathmatch

EVA-8 and Devotion moved from the base weapon pool to the care package.

Spitfire and Volt were added to the base weapon pool.

Spitfire and Volt changed from red to gold tier weapons

Misc.

Kill Achievements system for BR and MP modes now available. Can be turned off in the settings menu.

BUG FIXES, ADJUSTMENTS & QOL IMPROVEMENTS: