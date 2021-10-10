Apex Legends Mobile players mindblown over “sniper” RE-45 stats

As Apex Legends Mobile is in its beta stage testing things out before release, fans are mindblown over a simple stat that makes the RE-45 a sniper with over 200 meters of effective range.

Respawn Entertainment announced that Apex Legends Mobile will be coming out, following in the steps of Epic Games and Riot Games, as the company is expanding to smartphone players.

Apex is one of the most popular battle royales in the world and is constantly adding new things to keep the game fresh.

As the mobile version is still in beta, things are certain to get changed before it’s released. One thing that might need to be changed is the effective range of the RE-45 as it has more than a sniper.

Apex Legends Mobile players discover RE-45 has over 200 meters of range

Every gun in Apex has its own strengths and weaknesses. Rifles tend to strive in long-range fights, while pistols are more viable up close. However, that may not be the case in the mobile game.

This Reddit post by ‘PUNISHER019-’ brings up the stats of the RE-45 and to much surprise, this gun is insane when it comes to long-range flights.

As you can see from the picture below, the handgun has an effective range of 204 meters, which means this could be an extremely effective long-range weapon — strange as it might sound.

One Redditor said, “You’re trying to Kraber some guy and he whips out a 45 and beams you.” While the gun may not do as much damage as the Kraber, if you miss a shot the player could gun you down as the RE-45 has 21 bullets in the clip.

This could just be a glitch as the game is still in beta or the could mean that effective range works differently in the mobile version than the one on PC and console. However, if this does make it into the game, you’ll probably want to give this gun a try and see how much damage it can do.