Apex Legends Mobile new Legend Rhapsody revealed: Abilities, lore, new map

Philip Trahan . 13 hours ago

Apex Legends Mobile has revealed the next mobile-exclusive Legend, the sound-based rebel Rhapsody, with a minute-long story cinematic trailer.

As Season 2 of Apex Legends Mobile approaches, Respawn Entertainment gave fans the first look at the next mobile-exclusive Legend.

Though the new Legend’s name leaked online early, fans officially got the first look at her in action.

Respawn released a minute-long story cinematic trailer that introduced Rhapsody, a sound-based rebel who looks to be taking the stage in Season 2.

Who is Rhapsody in Apex Legends?

Thanks to the official Apex Legends Mobile Twitter account, we know Rhapsody will make her debut on July 12 when Season Two: Distortion begins.

The tweet included the Season 2 launch trailer, which mainly focuses on giving a bit of background lore for Rhapsody.

The trailer opens with narration from Rhapsody, dispelling rumors that she started a “collapse” and “turned against her own home.”

Rhapsody mentions she didn’t “sell her soul to those corporate vampires at Pythas” marking the first mention of the location in Apex Legends’ lore.

Further along in the trailer, we get our first look at the new map launching in Season 2: Pythas Block 0.

Pythas Block 0 looks to be a neon purple metropolis, which may be set at nighttime according to the reveal trailer.

Respawn Entertainment Rhapsody firing at an opponent on the new map, Pythas Block 0.

Rhapsody’s abilities in Apex Legends Mobile

While we don’t know a concrete list of Rhapsody’s abilities just yet, there are some hints players can glean from this cinematic trailer.

Considering Rhapsody is heavily sound-based, she could be a Recon Legend who uses audio to locate the opponent’s positions.

Further along, there’s a short clip of Rhapsody sending out a purple pulse, which creates an audio visualizer around her and her teammate’s feet.

Respawn Entertainment Rhapsody’s robot buddy seems to be the key component to her abilities in Apex Legends Mobile.

In the next shot, movement lines surround the squad, suggesting this may be a temporary movement buff to the team.

Next, we see Rhapsody’s robot buddy creating a digital barrier in front of her, which Octane can’t see through but Rhapsody can shoot through.

For now, players will just have to wait and see exactly what Rhapsody brings to the battle royale when Apex Legends Mobile Season 2: Distortion launches on July 12, 2022.