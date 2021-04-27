Apex Legends' Mirage is "super strong" and won't be getting Season 9 buff - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that Mirage is not getting a buff in Apex Legends Season 9 given that he’s already “super strong” in-game.

Apex Legends is barreling rapidly towards the start of Season 9 where, after long last, Valkyrie will join the roster of characters, and players also get the chance to use the Bocek Bow.

On top of the new stuff, including more map changes, a few of the current legends are receiving buffs and nerfs – including fixes for Loba, a big buff for Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster, and all-round nerfs to Lifeline.

One character that won’t be changing, however, is Mirage. The bamboozling legend has been a staple in games ever since the battle royale first launched, and he appears to be in a good place right now.

Advertisement

Will Mirage be buffed in Apex Legends Season 9?

Following the launch of the Season 9: Legacy trailer, Respawn’s Daniel Klein fielded a few questions from fans about the new season, and let loose that the devs are working on Season’s 13 and 14 already.

One fan asked the usual question about legend changes, focusing on Mirage and Rampart, given it’s been a bit hush-hush about what’s going on with them in the new season update. “Mirage is super strong,” replied Klein.

“Seriously, no joking; one of the strongest legends in the game at low levels and doesn’t even fall off a lot as you get up there. I’d say you can play Mirage well into master lobbies. We got stuff coming for Rampart down the line, but nothing to talk about yet.”

Advertisement

Some fans quickly disagreed with Klein, stating that they want Mirage’s decoy ability to be a touch stronger, but it’s already been changed a bunch recently, and it looks like he’s in a good place.

Read More: Apex Legends promises changes for colorblind players

Of course, once the meta starts to shake out for the new season, Respawn will have more data to go off and decide whether changes are needed. If Mirage slips down the rankings, then a buff may be in order. Though, for now, that’s not the case.