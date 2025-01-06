Apex Legends mid-season update patch notes: Mirage Buff, Ranked tuning, & Peacekeeper buff

Ahead of the upcoming Season 23 mid-season update, Respawn Entertainment gave Apex Legends a sneak peek behind the curtain of what they can expect.

In December, Apex Legends hit its lowest player count since one week after launch. After a drought in content over the holiday window, content creators and pros fear that the battle royale is trending in the wrong direction.

One way to attract players back to the game is with a massive shakeup to the current meta, and this mid-season update will make a few notable changes to refresh the overall experience. Pathfinder is the second most-picked legend, with a 13.8% pick rate, while Mirage has fallen to the wayside and fell to 16 in the rankings.

The mid-season update addresses that discrepancy by nerfing Pathfinder and buffing Mirage. In addition, several other Legends and weapons were adjusted to make the meta more balanced.

Here are the complete patch notes.

Care Package

Opening a Care Package now grants EVO to the entire team instead of just the opener

Gold Weapon Rotation

Charge Rifle, Prowler PDW, Nemesis Burst AR, G7 Scout, CAR SMG

Ring Lethality

Support Perk benefits will be disabled once a player reaches the Ring Lethality Warning time limit

Revive Expert benefits will still maintain a long cooldown before re-use after being used inside the ring

Attachments and more

Accelerated Weapons

NEW Accelerator: stock on the Nemesis Burst AR, G7 Scout, and CAR SMG

Increases EVO gained from damage

Increases Ultimate charge from damage

Knocks grant 30% ult charge as long as an Accelerator weapon is equipped

Dev Note: We are trying something fresh with this new Hop-Up and adding it to the base of these weapons by default. An ability like increased EVO and Ult charge gains makes the biggest impact when acquired early in a match, so we wanted to try and provide that exciting gameplay without the need to hunt for a rare item.

Arc Star

Players will now be notified with a “STUCK” message when they have been stuck with an Arc Star

Dev Note: It can sometimes be difficult to know if you’ve been stuck by an Arc Star in the heat of combat. This messaging should help take the guess work out of making the right play.

Hop Ups

Added Select Fire

Equippable on Prowler PDW and Charge Rifle

Adds a togglable automatic firing mode

Weapons

Charge Rifle

Increased ammo capacity

Base Ammo: 6

White Mag:7

Blue Mag: 8

Purple Mag: 9

Increased projectile size at closer ranges

Increased projectile speed

Improved recoil

Maximum damage for range scaling now achieved at 200m (was 300m)

Reduced projectile gravity

Now takes Select Fire Hop-Up, in which:

Alternate fire: automatic firing mode

Damage reduced by 25%

Increased fire rate

Recoil improvements when in auto

Dev Note: The Charge Rifle is an absolute monsoon of a gun in the right hands, but it can be a bit tricky to get the hang of. We are taking a pass at making the Charge Rifle more approachable by increasing magazine capacity, adjusting recoil, lowering the range to get max damage, and adding the Select Fire Hop-Up into the mix.

Mastiff

Aim down sights blast pattern tightening reduced

Blast Pattern size increased

Increased the time before the Mastiff is ready to fire when raising

Raise and lower times slightly increased

Dev Note: The Mastiff has proven particularly strong this season and its consistency at range is a big part of that. We are smoothing out some timing issues which allowed niche double Mastiff builds to deal higher than average DPS and pulling some power out of its range by widening the blast pattern and ADS tightening.

Peacekeeper

Choke speed significantly increased

Increased projectile speed

Dev Note: When it comes to good range shotguns we want the Peacekeeper’s choked shot to be the main talking point so we’re speeding it up and making the projectiles fly faster. This should drastically improve its performance at range, particularly around hitting moving targets.

RE-45

Damage increased to 13 (was 12)

Dev Note: The RE-45 has taken a backseat since Akimbo took the stage. This damage bump should help it feel a bit more viable within the current meta.

Legends

Alter

Void Nexus

Cooldown reduced to 120s (was 180s)

No longer times out by default

Range increased to 300m (was 200m)

Upgrades: Level 3

Eternal Nexus: removed, moved into base kit

NEW Multidimensional: grants a second Void Nexus and both can exist at the same time

OLD: Level 3 – Eternal Nexus – Void Nexus no longer times out.

NEW: Level 3 – Multidimensional – Grants a second Void Nexus. Both can exist at the same time.

Dev Note: We have made a small change to allow more flexibility with Alter’s Ult. We have more plans for her in the near future, but wanted to release a small change to see if players find more use with her updated Ult.

Horizon

Gravity Lift

Adjusted visual effects of the lift to reduce visual load on the battlefield

Adjusted audio of players in the lift to be more noticeable

Loba

Black Market

Ultimate starts with 99% charge (was 50%)

Added griefing protection

Can now be remotely picked-up

Can now grab banners (does not consume a Black Market usage)

Can now open vaults without a key, but no EVO is awarded

Stealing vault loot no longer breaks Black Market, but can only be done by Loba and will still set off the alarm

Can once again take loot from Explosive holds

Removed delay after placing Black Market before it becomes useable

Small meds (shield cells and syringes) no longer consume a Black Market usage

Trials, Big Maude, and Caustic Labs loot no longer appears in Black Market

Burgler’s Best Friend

Now has two charges

Reduced Tac toss time slightly and recovery time significantly

Reduced sound FX and VFX on thrown bracelet

Eye for Quality: Loba can ADS when unarmed to see the loot UI for items highlighted by her passive

Upgrades: Level 2

High Value: removed

Market Expansion: removed

Shopping Spree: moved to Level 2, reworked to allow entire squad to take 3 items from a friendly Black Market

NEW Wolf’s Claws: gain speed boost and significantly faster weapon draw after a teleport

Upgrades: Level 3

Tactical Upgrade: removed

NEW Brand New Bag: entire squad receives gold backpacks when selected

NEW Escape Artist: Loba can regenerate 50 shield HP after teleporting with her Tac, damage stops the regen

OLD: Level 2 – High Value – Increase Tactical height and range.

NEW: Level 2 – Wolf’s Claws – Gain speed boost and faster weapon draw after teleport.

OLD: Level 2 – Market Expansion – Increase Ultimate range by 25%.

NEW: Level 2 – Shopping Spree – Squad can take 3 items from a friendly black market.

OLD: Level 3 – Shopping Spree – Loba can take an extra item from Black Market Boutique.

NEW: Level 3 – Brand New Bag – Squad gains gold backpacks.

OLD: Level 3 – Tactical Upgrade – -5 second tactical cooldown.

NEW: Level 3 – Escape Artist – After teleporting, regen 50 shields. (Damage interrupts.)

Dev Note: Many of Loba’s changes aim to improve some of the cumbersome qualities around her kit and make her abilities more responsive. Her Ult being faster and granting free small meds gives her potency in her support style, while her two Tac charges and faster recovery make her more slippery and evasive. Just as a master thief should be. However, her upgrades are where we believe players can really lean into these two angles depending on their play preference or squad makeup. A more support-focused Loba can keep her team stocked with her improved Shopping Spree and Brand New Bag or she can flex into a more skirmishing style with Wolf’s Claws and Escape Artist. It’s a pretty substantial makeover for Loba and we’re eager to see players strut her onto the podium.

Mirage

Now You See Me…

Now also cloaks when using a healing consumable item

Cloak is removed by damage, ability use, or dropping the heal action

Cloak has a 5 sec cooldown that begins after exiting the cloaked state

Entering cloak now only takes 1s (was 1.5s)

After a revive, Mirage now has increased speed while cloaked

Upgrades: Level 2

Battpack: removed

More Me: removed

NEW Boozle-Eye: Bamboozles now also scan the target who shot the clone

NEW Renaissance Man: gain access to all other Classes’ world interactions: Assault Bins, Care Package scans, Survey Beacons, and Ring Consoles

Mirage and his team will ONLY gain EVO for these interactions if the squad also has a member of that class

OLD: Level 2 – Battpack – Carry an extra battery per slot. See battery count in Death Boxes.

NEW: Level 2 – Boozle-Eye – Bamboozles now also scan enemies.

OLD: Level 2 – More Me – Extra Clone in Ult. Cooldown reduced by 30s.

NEW: Level 2 – Renaissance Man – Gain access to all class consoles, bins, beacons, and package scans.

Dev Note: Mirage is a much loved Legend who is seen as having too little team utility and too easy to detect amidst his clones. We are aiming to challenge those notions in the sunset of this support season by giving him a “jack-of-all-trades” access to bins and beacons, and more ways to escape with his cloaking abilities. We expect players to find him more useful as squad support and utility flex, and are eager to see some of the really creative ways you can now escape and re-engage. Is the world prepared for this Mirage-a-flage?

Pathfinder

Grappling Hook: cooldown increased to 30s (was variable)

cooldown increased to 30s (was variable) Insider Knowledge

Reduced Max Cooldown earned from Scanning Care Packages

Reduced zipline change gained by Scanning Care Packages

Upgrade – Zipline Zen: damage reduction reduced to 25% (was 50%)

Dev Note: Despite a heavy support season, Pathfinder has remained as a highly picked Legend and often the main flex pick of a squad looking for rotations. We’ve pulled back the immediate Ult gains from scanning Care Packages which, alongside his Zipline Zen upgrade, gave him and his team frequent and safer rotations. We have also adjusted his grapple cooldown to encourage players to make more tactical choices with his abilities and seed the way for other Legends to step into his role in different comps.

Vantage

Sniper’s Mark: reloading with an Ult Accelerant uses new animations and keeps the weapon active

Modes

Launch Royale

Replicator spawns are enabled

Each Legend can craft teammate banners at a Replicator

Craft Level 1 Armor at a Replicator

Opening a bin will guarantee you a weapon if you have no weapons

Ring timings adjusted

Wait time between rounds will better match current values

The closing speed of the ring will be faster

Map Rotation: Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, Olympus, Storm Point, Broken Moon, & E-District

Rift Relics Continue

The items available in Rift Relics will be updated regularly, adding an additional weapon to the lineup as well as rotating the available Boost Kits.

Boost Kits

Newly added:

Upgraded: unlocks and activates all Legend Upgrades while equipped

Emergency Smoke: release a vision obscuring smoke cloud at your location when you receive damage

Map Hack: occasionally pings enemies within range on your minimap for you and your allies

Phase Rewind: activating this sends you back to a previous location

Returning:

Hover: ADS in the air will allow the player to hover, keeping them afloat and steadying aim

Void Reflex: damage that would knock a player instead sends them into the Void for several seconds, returning at critical health

Reactive Regen: Health/Shield bars regen over time

Squad Heal: using a health/shield consumable also applies it to nearby teammates

Nessies: summon Nessie companions to fight on your behalf

Relic Weapons

Newly added:

Relic Pulse Blade: an enhanced version of the throwing knife that incorporates a small scan at the impact location and increased damage

Relic Charged Sentinel: keep your Shield Cells, this Sentinel is always charged

Relic Charged Rampage: Thermite Grenades are for throwing, this Rampage is always fired up

Relic EVA-8 + Double Tap

Relic Devotion + EMP: do additional damage to surrounding enemies when you break an enemy’s shield (the more damage done, the more powerful the EMP)

Relic Charge Rifle: the original Charge Rifle on release

Returning:

Relic Alternator: Launch Royale variant modified with Disruptor Rounds

Relic Mastiff: Launch Royale variant

Relic L-Star: Launch Royale variant with high fire rate and limited mag capacity

Relic Spitfire: Launch Royale variant with fast reload, improved hipfire, and heavy ammo

Relic Wingman: Launch Royale variant with Skull Piercer

Relic Prowler: Launch Royale Select Fire (automatic) variant with high power scope

Relic G7 Scout: Launch Royale variant with sniper scope

Relic 30-30 Repeater: players heal for a percentage of the damage dealt to enemies and monsters

If the player succeeds in landing a headshot, health and armor are immediately highly refilled

Embedded Dual Loader

Mag size of 12

Skullpiercer Hop-Up

EPG-1: single fire, direct energy propelled launcher

Map rotations

Pubs & Ranked

E-District

Olympus

World’s Edge

Mixtape

January 7-January 20, 2025

TDM: Skull Town, Monument, Zeus Station

Control: Production Yard, Thunderdome, Lava Siphon

Gun Run: Wattson, Fragment, The Core

January 21-February 10, 2025

Big TDM: Thunderdome, Skull Town

Control: Production Yard, Lava Siphon

Gun Run: Skull Town, Fragment

Lockdown: Zeus Station, The Core

Ranked

RP Value Tuning

We identified an issue where RP buckets and matchmaking were not fully aligned which led to some unexpected overlaps in ranks during matches. For example, players of similar skill levels could appear in different tiers, creating confusion when higher-tier players showed up in lower-tier matches. We’ve adjusted the system to better align RP buckets with matchmaking to fix this. As part of this adjustment, players will lose less RP and maintain progression closer to what was originally intended. Thank you for your understanding as we continue improving the Ranked experience!

Rookie IV to Silver IV: no RP value changes

Silver IV to Silver III: decreased to 500 RP (was 600RP)

Silver III to Silver II: decreased to 500 RP (was 600RP)

Silver II to Silver I: decreased to 500 RP (was 600RP)

Silver I to Gold IV: increased to 750 RP (was 600RP)

Gold IV to Gold III: increased to 750 RP (was 700RP)

Gold III to Gold II: increased to 750 RP (was 700RP)

Gold II to Gold I: increased to 750 RP (was 700RP)

Gold I to Platinum IV: increased to 750 RP (was 700)

Platinum IV to Platinum III: 750 RP (was 800)

Platinum III to Platinum II: 750 RP (was 800)

Platinum II to Platinum I: increased to 1000 RP (was 800)

Platinum I to Diamond IV: increased to 1000 RP (was 800)

Diamond IV to Diamond III: increased to 1000 RP (was 900)

Diamond III to Diamond II: increased to 1000 RP (was 900)

Diamond II to Diamond I: increased to 1000 RP (was 900)

Diamond I to Master: increased to 1000 RP (was 900)

Bug fixes

Added a buffer to tap strafes to combat automated movement tech at high frame rates

Charge Rifle weapon UI no longer occasionally displays when in ADS with a high power optic

First draw animation no longer plays with Akimbos after every death in Mixtape

Fixed a rock wall on Broken Moon that players could hide inside of

Low shield voicelines no longer plays when no Shield Core is equipped

Out of bound timers will once again trigger while using Rampart’s Sheila while mounted

UI icons should no longer sway off center on ultrawide

Weapon mastery XP will now count correctly when Akimbo weapons are being held

Legends

Alter

Loot in Death Boxes can now be pinged while using Alter’s passive

Passive prompt should no longer show up without looking at a Death Box occasionally, including after respawning

Caustic

Fixed an issue with barrels not deploying on top of one another

Lifeline

D.O.C. Halo will no longer be destroyed by various large doors

D.O.C. VFX and SFX will not linger longer than expected after expiring

First person audio will no longer play on squadmates when D.O.C. is deployed to herself

Newcastle

Now properly breaks free of Ash’s snare when using Ult and doesn’t hover awkwardly in the air

Quality of life

Adjustments to EVO points gained from consecutive revives

Dropped loot on the rising walls on World’s Edge will now pop off the wall after it finishes raising rather than stick to it

Healing option now defaults to cells instead of syringes

“Incoming Voice Chat Volume” menu option is now available on consoles and the maximum value has been raised from 100% to 200% (values above 100% will attempt to boost quiet players)

Graphics