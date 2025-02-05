Apex Legends makes huge changes to shield, helmets and healing in Season 24

For Season 24 of Apex, called Takeover, the focus is all about meta changes, rather than new content like Legends, and the changes to shields, helmets and healing will be one of the biggest shifts.

In addition to buffing every weapon in the game, and giving Assault Legends lots of improvements, plus new weapon Arsenals, Respawn want to seriously shake things up with the removal of all helmets – except one.

Shield and helmet changes

Previously in Apex Legends, helmets have provided some level of headshot damage reduction, but this is gone now with all weapons dealing a set amount of headshot damage no matter what.

That means there are no grey blue or purple helmets – not even in your starting kit. There is, however, a new helmet being added, a new red-level mythic helmet, which will only be found in care packages in the late game.

This new helmet doesn’t do anything for headshots though, counter-intuitive as that is. Instead, it will override your shield to red-level – and this is significant because of the shield changes too.

Here’s what’s changing with helmets and shields in Season 24:

White, blue, and purple helmets are being completely removed from the game . You don’t even start with one.

. You don’t even start with one. Headshot damage will now be a consistent value for every weapon – no more variable damage based on the enemy’s helmet tier

Armor is capped at level three from gaining evo

from gaining evo Introducing a new mythic helmet : Will override a player’s armor to red, but provides no headshot damage reduction. These helmets are ultra rare – only in mythic bins and late game care packages

:

Healing changes in Season 24

Additionally, there are three small but meaningful changes to healing and recharging shields.

Both shield cells and medical syringes will now be stored in stacks of six again in the inventory, allowing you to carry more.

They will also be faster to use, which will be important this season given weapon TTK (time-to-kill) is going to decrease, with all weapons getting a damage increase.

And, thirdly, crawl speed when players are knocked is going to be increased “significantly.” Although you may not immediately think of this as a healing change, it will certainly make it easier for you to get to safety and get a revive off.

On a related point, support legends are also having the heal expert perk removed, so they won’t have the big advantage in this department anymore.

The full patch notes for Season 24 should drop just before it goes live on February 11, and we will keep you updated as soon as they are live here, with the exact details.