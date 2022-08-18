Apex Legends Loba Heirloom leaks for Season 14

Loba could be the next Apex Legends character to get an Heirloom if recent leaks are to be believed, so here’s everything you need to know about her upcoming cosmetic.

Apex Legends Heirlooms are the most highly coveted cosmetics in the game. Not only do they look incredibly cool, but they also come with unique animations and voice lines. While Loba has yet to receive her own Heirloom, a number of teases and leaks appear to confirm that the Translocating Thief will receive one very soon.

This is obviously huge news for both Loba mains and Heirloom collectors. So, if wish to know more about this new cosmetic and how it will look in-game, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Apex Legends Loba Heirloom details

While Respawn has yet to reveal any details on Loba’s Heirloom release date, a recent Tweet from Respawm’s Lead animator has excited the community. The Tweet from Moy Parra reads: “For whatever reason, she’s been on my mind lately.”

So far, Apex Legends fans believe this confirms that Loba will be the next Legend to receive an Heirloom in Season 14. If this is true, then we can expect to hear further information in the weeks to come.

According to a recent Apex Legends leak, the Loba Heirloom is said to be a war fan. While the teaser image above may look like an ordinary fan, it actually has blades that can be shot out of it, which makes it incredibly deadly.

This particular Heirloom design is certainly befitting of a stealthy thief, especially one as cunning as Loba. However, just like with all Apex Legends leaks, you should take all this information with a grain of salt.

For now, though, that’s all the information we currently have on Loba’s Heirloom. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Apex Legends page for all the latest news and guides.