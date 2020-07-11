Apex Legends Lifeline bug is making her D.O.C drone unusable

Apex Legends players have identified an apparent bug with Lifeline's D.O.C. Heal Drone, inhibiting the medical gadget from doing its job properly.

Despite Lifeline's popularity and high pick-rates, there are seemingly never-ending calls for another buff or rework, in order to keep up with the ever-changing meta in Apex Legends.

Buffs have given her access to blue supply bins and a slight rework came in the Lost Treasures event, but some players argue it has not gone far enough. Now, a new bug has emerged that is impeding the efficiency of her D.O.C. drone, much to the frustration of Lifeline mains – and their teammates.

Floating Lifeline drone bug

On July 11, Redditor 'malonerz134' shared their frustrations with an emergent Lifeline bug, centered on the reworked D.O.C. drone.

"Has anybody else been experiencing a lifeline bug where her D.O.C. randomly starts floating upward and eventually becomes too high up to use?" they asked. "I don’t know how to describe it beyond [that], however it’s a pretty frequently occurring bug and I’m not sure if it’s been reported to this sub[reddit] yet."

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to be an isolated incident as many other Apex Legends players responded to say they had been experiencing a similar bug.

One player suggested avoiding using the drone on slopes, or standing right under it, but these limitations are almost certainly not intentional, and clearly not working as it should.

At the time of writing, Respawn have not confirmed the bug or responded in anyway, but you can keep up to date with everything they're working on via their dedicated Apex Trello board.

Hopefully, we can expect a fix for this one in an upcoming update.