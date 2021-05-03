 New Apex Legends Legacy skins for Season 9: Wraith, Devotion, more - Dexerto
Apex Legends

New Apex Legends Legacy skins for Season 9: Wraith, Devotion, more

Published: 3/May/2021 16:47 Updated: 3/May/2021 17:02

by David Purcell
legacy skins for apex legends season 9
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 9

Respawn Entertainment have revealed a number of skins coming in the Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy update, and it’s good news for Wraith mains. 

The game’s next major content refresh lands on May 4, 2021, with a new high-flying legend called Valykrie as the centerpiece.

While the patch notes for Legacy have been confirmed previously, that left just one last domino to fall the day before launch – the Season 9 Battle Pass. On May 3, the developers revealed all of the new tiers and rewards as players progress.

The trailer, which lasts just under a minute and a half, might have been short but it was packed with new content.

Apex Legends Legacy Battle Pass trailer

Apex Legends Season 9 skins

Rampart

rampart legacy skin apex legends season 9
Respawn Entertainment
Rampart’s new skin was shown off quite early in the Apex Legends Legacy Battle Pass trailer.

Those looking to grab themselves another Rampart skin will only have to wait until Level 25, in Legacy.

Wraith

wraith legacy skin apex legends season 9
Respawn Entertainment
Wraith doesn’t look the friendliest in Season 9, Legacy.

The Wraith skin can be unlocked at Level 50 of the Apex Legends Season 9 Battle Pass.

Valkyrie free skin

As well as the other free rewards in the Battle Pass, players can also get an exclusive Valkyrie skin, too.

Devotion

devotion apex legacy skin
Respawn Entertainment
The Devotion has been given a facelift with this Legacy skin.

The Devotion skin will be unlocked at Level 110 in Apex Legends Legacy.

Based on those new skins, it’s going to be one hell of a season for players – no matter who you’re maining!

Apex Legends Legacy, Season 9, starts on May 4, 2021. For more information, head over to the update’s patch notes, our first impressions of Arenas mode, or our Apex Legends news page.

