Apex Legends’ least-used legend is actually loved by pros like ImperialHal

Apex Legends’ least-used character is living a bit of a double life right now, as he’s actually become a worthy pick in top play. And, pros like ImperialHal are even starting to love him.

Whenever Respawn Entertainment adds a new legend to the Apex Legends roster, the meta shifts a little. Sure, the likes of Pathfinder, Wraith, and Lifeline are always going to be near the top of the pick rate charts, but there are plenty of other viable characters out there too.

Article continues after ad

In Season 22, Revenant, Mad Maggie, and Loba have jumped back up. However, Newcastle has fallen well away.

The mobile healer has actually slipped to become the least-used legend in the game. Well, in unranked lobbies anyway. He’s got a pick rate of 0.9% currently and being accidentally nerfed by the new update doesn’t help.

However, if you flip things on its head and look at Predator and Master lobbies, it’s actually a totally different story. In those top-level games, Newcastle is actually the seventh most-used Legend, sitting with a 5.1% pick rate. He’s even on the verge of overtaking Lifeline as the game’s best healer, according to Apex Legends Status.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Apex Legends Status Newcastle is a meta character in Apex Predator matches.

In fact, Newcastle is also becoming a key part of the pro meta as well. He’s become the character of choice for Team Falcons’ Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen.

Hal has been seen playing Newcastle in recent scrims, keeping Rhys ‘Zer0’ Perry and Noyan ‘Genburten’ Ozkose going in games when things have looked bleak in terms of placement points.

“Boosting my teammates,” the two-time ALGS MVP said after a clip of his revives did the rounds on social media.

Article continues after ad

Newcastle is clearly a rewarding legend for higher-skilled players, but it might be a while before he catches on further down the ranks.

Plus, he will need that accidental nerf to his Swift Shield ability fixing before long.