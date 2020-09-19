Apex Legends leaker hints at new dates for Crossplay & Aftermarket event

An Apex Legends leaker has hinted at new dates for the release of crossplay and the upcoming Aftermarket event, after it was seemingly delayed by Respawn developers.

The highly anticipated cross-platform play or 'crossplay' feature was initially teased to arrive in Apex Legends alongside the in-game ‘Aftermarket’ event, the game’s Nintendo Switch release, and Steam debut, all on September 15.

However, as the rumored Aftermarket event and crossplay feature have not yet appeared in Apex Legends, it was suggested that they were not ready and could have been delayed by Respawn.

The September Soiree has now seemingly taken the Aftermarket event’s place, bringing back Grand Soiree skins for the sale and classic LTMs like Armed and Dangerous.

Prominent Apex leaker shrugtal, who was first to reveal many details about the planned event and crossplay, explained these delays and hinted at a new date for Aftermarket.

“The Aftermarket event was scheduled to arrive on the 15th of September, but due to delays with features that are meant to come out with it, namely crossplay and Switch/Steam release, it had to be pushed back,” he explained in his latest upload.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXyjKSz9AoQ

After claiming that it was likely development issues that caused Respawn to miss the supposed release window for Apex Legends crossplay, shrugtal explained that the next chance Respawn would have to release the major Aftermarket event would be on October 13.

The leaker revealed that he had uncovered more files pointing towards this date and added that fans "should be seeing crossplay/Steam/Switch when Aftermarket does go live."

He also claimed that Apex Legends will be getting another Halloween event shortly after the Aftermarket event, also sharing that some of the skins planned for late October hint at a Town Takeover coming soon.

As always, it is worth noting that many of these leaks are subject to change and players can't be certain about crossplay or similar features until Respawn eventually decides to release them in-game.