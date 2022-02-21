Apex Legends leak suggests Free For All game mode could be in development

An Apex Legends leak has hinted that Respawn could be developing a Free For All game mode to be added in a future season.

After countless requests across multiple seasons from the community, Respawn finally added a new LTM in Defiance with the 9v9 Control LTM.

Although the mode is being removed in early March, it’s received an overwhelming amount of praise and has only got players wanting more game modes in the future.

Well, according to a reliable Apex dataminer, the devs could be planning exactly that, as a set of files have been discovered that suggest a Free For All style mode could be in development.

Advertisement

Respawn could be working on an Apex Free For All mode

Apex Legends leaker and dataminer Kralrindo has discovered a new mode in the files called “FreeDM”. While the leak doesn’t provide a huge amount of details, the name suggests the LTM could be a Free For All mode.

Not only that, the files mention “killing spree”, “score event”, and “point value”, hinting the mode completely revolves around the number of kills acquired, which would make sense for FFA.

Read More: Instant reload exploit has broken the Rampage again in Apex Legends

Despite this, the mention of “killing spree” and “colony wall run” are both features from Titanfall 2, so it’s possible this is just old leftover code.

However, the mention of Season 12 in these specific files suggests otherwise, so it’s very possible Respawn is working on another gamemode for a future event or season.

Advertisement

"Free Death Match" sounds about right, also there are some new materials added with s12 also called "FreeDM" pic.twitter.com/KUEDpSBJPH — KralRindo (@kralrindo) February 19, 2022

After the success of Control, it wouldn’t be a surprise to find out that the devs were working on another LTM.

A Free For All mode may even satisfy players who have been asking for a solo BR experience, something that Respawn has confirmed they’re not keen on adding.

Either way, this is definitely a leak to take with a pinch of salt – but who knows, a FFA mode could be on the cards for Season 13. We’ll just have to wait and see.