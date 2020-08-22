Apex Legends leak reveals unreleased skins for Season 6 collection event

Apex Legends data miners have revealed some of the new cosmetics coming in the unannounced Aftermarket collection event – including an incredible looking skin for Loba.

With Apex Legends Season 6 finally here, fans of Respawn’s battle royale have been able to get to grips with the new legend in Rampart, the World’s Edge fortified map, and the new Volt SMG.

Advertisement

Though there is plenty of new content in the season, some fans are already looking to the future and what’s on the horizon – especially when it comes to an all-new collection event.

Data miners have already been able to get their hands on the name of the new event, which is called Aftermarket, and have gone deeper and find a few more details.

Advertisement

That includes reliable leaker Shrugtal who, after finding the name and possible start date of September 8, managed to find a whole host of new cosmetics.

Read More: Apex Legends leak reveals Shadowfall LTM returning with a twist

The biggest of which, that they were able to find, was a new skin for Loba. There’s no real name for the skin but in the image that the leaker provided, she’s wearing a black, light blue, white, and purple outfit.

But, the colors aren’t just static, they’re active. They glow and flow around the Translocating Thief’s outfit as she moves around.

Advertisement

Quick look at the animation for the "Boosted" Loba skin. pic.twitter.com/yu0sjJA0UU — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) August 20, 2020

On top of that, the leaker also revealed two new weapon skins – one for the Triple Take sniper rifle and another for the Longbow.

Read More: Clever Apex Legends Crypto trick lets you use survey beacons faster

Like the Loba skins, they both have animations when you equip them in-game, however, the leaker didn’t reveal those in their posts.

Unreleased "Boosted" Triple Take for the Aftermarket collection event.



I'm not rendering this with animation just to get ruined by Twitter's compression, so you can use your imagination ^^ pic.twitter.com/0Wgf2QaFzI — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) August 20, 2020

Unreleased "Boosted" Longbow for the Aftermarket collection event.



I'm not rendering this with animation just to get ruined by Twitter's compression, so you can use your imagination ^^ pic.twitter.com/RWnVKyfbLT — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) August 20, 2020

As well as Shrugtal's leaks, Biast12 also revealed that a music pack was also found in the files with the Aftermarket name attached.

Advertisement

Sadly, though, they can't be accessed just yet so there's no early indication of what new tunes you'll be descending into the games listening to.

ohh well the music pack for Aftermarket Event is in the VPK's pic.twitter.com/0kpRso2op9 — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) August 21, 2020

In addition to those, Shrugtal also noted that there were six new unused skin names added to the files that they suspect to be for the collection event. Though, that is unconfirmed.

New unused skin names. I suspect collection event. Common theme?



"Risen Queen"

"Forged Knight"

"Hallowed Spirit"

"Jaded Myth"

"Slayers Lancer"

"Curse of the Awaken" — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) August 18, 2020

There are also strings of code for a Caustic heirloom which had been leaked previously alongside one for Bangalore.

With the collection event on the horizon, we’ll just have to see what Respawn has cooked up in the form of additional cosmetics.