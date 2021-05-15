Apex Legends leak reveals possible abilities for Ash - Dexerto

A new Apex Legends leak appears to reveal a first look at Ash as a playable Legend, and her abilities, suggesting her tactical will be some kind of dash.

The nature of Apex Legends leaks means we have had glimpses of plenty of legends, without official confirmation on what they will look like when they finally drop in-game. Names like Reckoner, Firebug and Husaria have all emerged in various capacities but it stills remains unclear when, if ever, they will be released.

Ash has been speculated to release as a playable Legend for some time. Some even presumed that she would be Season 9’s legend, but Soaring Aviator Valkyrie dropped instead.

Previous leaks have been unclear on the abilities Ash is being designed with, but have hinted towards some kind of dash. That appears to be confirmed with this latest leaked image, which suggests Ash’s dash will be her tactical ability, rather than her Ultimate.

An image, thought be a leaked picture from a play-test version of Apex Legends and shared by u/Spandex_Hero18629 on Reddit, appears to show Ash being played in game.

Ash’s tactical ability seems to be some kind of dash, with the emblem for her ultimate being more difficult to make any guesses from.

We’ve expected Ash to come to Apex Legends for some time, but the presence of her in a play-test version suggests we could see her coming in the near future.

However, Respawn have already confirmed that they are planning characters roughly a year in advance – conceptualizing how Season 13 and 14 will look. Ash’s implementation, then, could still be some way off.

Ash is playing a prominent role in Season 9, as she commands the Arenas game mode. Whether this rules her out as a playable Legend now, is anyone’s guess.