Apex Legends leak reveals new “Smart” Lootbins that give exactly what you need

Supply Bins enable Apex Legends players to secure all kinds of useful loot, but a new leak has revealed that Respawn has plans to add a new Smart Lootbin to the mix. Find out everything we currently know about this upcoming feature.

Supply Bins are often one of the most effective ways to secure loot in Apex Legends. Usually, if you land in a high-level area, then you’re more likely to find the gun or attachment you’re looking for.

Of course, this isn’t always the case. Sometimes players will need to trek all over the map to finally find the item they most desire. However, a new Apex Legends leak has now uncovered a new type of loot bin – the Smart Lootbin.

While this may not be as exciting as the recent Legend leaks that revealed a number of upcoming characters, the Smart Lootbin could greatly impact the game’s meta. So, here’s everything you need to know about this game-changing Supply Bin.

Apex Legends leak reveals Smart Lootbin

New lootbin type added to the files: Smart Lootbin. Should give you loot based on what you need, looking at your current loadout. pic.twitter.com/uRFjvSCZVg — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) April 1, 2022

From massive map updates to new weapons, Respawn is always adding new content to Apex Legends. Not only do these updates provide plenty of new opportunities for the playerbase, they can also greatly impact the game’s current meta.

Well, a new leak has revealed something that could potentially do just that. Renowned Apex Legends leaker, Shrugtal, posted an image of the upcoming Smart Lootbin. Unlike the ordinary Supply Bins that are dotted around each map, Smart Lootbins will give players loot based on what they need.

The bin Shrug shared isn't april 1 joke, actually added with last patch it even has it's own unique glowing effect pic.twitter.com/Xd6XLUqXTv — KralRindo (@kralrindo) April 1, 2022

For example, if your current loadout requires an Extended Heavy Mag or maybe a Barrel Stabilizer, then the Smart Lootbin will fix you up with the equipment.

Apex Legends content creator, KralRindo, was also keen to point out that the Smart Lootbin was not an April Fool’s Day joke, and that the files had been discovered in the last patch.

Quite when these new supply boxes will make their way to the game remains to be seen, but they will likely be released during the next map update.