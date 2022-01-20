Apex Legends leak reveals location of “live action” dogfight teaser for Season 12

An Apex Legends leaker has revealed that a “live-action” dogfight teaser for Season 12 will be kicking off on January 21 on Storm Point.

When it comes to major updates, Respawn loves to get the community excited ahead of a new season with subtle hints from developers or small clues in-game.

So, when leakers discovered a set of files indicating that a pre-season event was going to take place in January, it got players speculating over what the devs had planned.

Shortly after this, a spaceship asset was also found in the files, revealing that the live event was going to involve a dogfight between Salvo and Syndicate.

Now, thanks to a new set of leaks, we know exactly when the teaser is going to start and where to head after the air battle finishes.

Dogfight teaser set to kick off in Storm Point on January 21

According to reliable Apex Legends leaker Shrugtal, the Salvo versus Syndicate dogfight teaser should kick off on January 21 at 10 am PT / 6 pm GMT.

Players can expect “live event” to take place in regular matches on Storm Point over the three-day period that it’s set to run for. During this sequence, Respawn will no doubt drop hints about the upcoming Season 12 Legend which is rumored to be Mad Maggie.

This would make sense given Maggie’s history with Syndicate and the fact that she’s part of the Salvo organization, but we’ll have to wait for the event to confirm the community’s suspicions.

The Salvo / Syndicate dogfight teaser should start on Storm Point tomorrow (21 Jan) at 10am PT / 6pm GMT. Usual time for teasers / trailers / updates. — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) January 20, 2022

Shrugtal also revealed that the crash location after the dogfight will be located next to the North Pad POI. So, after the “live” sequence has finished, make sure to head over there to check out the wreckage.

You can guarantee Respawn will have left some clues for Season 12, and maybe even some loot to help you win your match.

After the “live” action ends, you’ll want to head here to see the wreckage from the battle. pic.twitter.com/bOuR8SrsTP — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) January 20, 2022



With this being a live-action event that takes place during matches, it’ll be interesting to see how long the dogfight lasts and whether North Pad becomes a hotspot ahead of Season 12.

Either way, we’ll just have to hope that Respawn knocks it out of the park and gives players a live event to remember.