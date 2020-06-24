Apex Legends leak reveals how Rampart's abilities will work

Apex Legends data miner ‘shrugtal’ has revealed some early clues as to how Rampart will fit in Respawn’s battle royale title, sharing some of the effects that his abilities will have on others in-game.

Respawn has currently made 13 playable characters available, following the addition of Loba in Season 5, each with their own playstyle and abilities to help them stand out.

However, there will be many more released in future seasons, and among some of the potential Legends, which were leaked in October, was Rampart, who could be making his entrance in Season 6.

While little is known about the lore of the character, Apex Legends leaks have previously teased Rampart as an engineer-based character who will have an incredibly unique ability kit, allowing him to repair items with his rumored ‘Fixer’ melee weapon.

The future Legend might be introduced sooner than expected, after prominent data miner shrugtal revealed that even more of the character’s assets had been added to the game following the latest June 23 patch.

I don't think people have noticed in this image that Rampart has banner animations for:



* Fixing Lifeline's Drone

* Fixing Octane's Legs

* Friend of a lootbinhttps://t.co/ws0XtPmDOv — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) June 23, 2020

The new leaks revealed a look at a “ton of new rampart assets” and shrugtal later explained that there were some new animations in the files that provided some clues on how the new Legend’s abilities could work.

Rampart's new fixing mechanic could be a huge boost to characters like Lifeline and Octane, as it was revealed that he could "fix" abilities such as Lifeline's healing drone during a match.

The Engineer also seems to have some interesting interactions with loot bins that are scattered around in Apex Legends, which may result in the character receiving better loot with his ability kit.

However, as with all leaks, Respawn could still change many of the abilities before releasing the new character and it is still unclear when, if ever, Rampart will be added to the live servers.

Some of the other skills that have been leaked for Rampart's kit include the engineer's capabilities to build cover, place mounted turrets, and more, which would likely make him quite a viable pick in Apex Legends.