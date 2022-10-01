Apex Legends leak reveals how long-awaited gift system will work

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Apex Legends players have waited for a Fortnite-style gifting feature to hit the game, and now, the anticipated feature is finally heading to the battle roylae.

No matter which battle royale you choose to play, be it Fortnite, Warzone, or Apex Legends – it’s always nice to share items with your fellow teammates and friends. New and exciting skins are always arriving, such as crossovers with the Alien and Predator franchises respectively.

Unfortunately for Apex Legends players looking to kit out their squad, the ability to gift items has been missing since the game’s inception.

After years of requests, players can look forward to their wishes coming true, as a gifting feature is apparently coming in Season 15 – and there are even details about how it’ll work.

Apex Legends set to copy Fortnite with gifting system

Developers Respawn Entertainment seem to have recognized the pleas of players, as leaker KralRindo has spotted further details about a gifting feature within the 14.1 update. Detailing the currently available feature on social media, KralRindo explained that “new gifting strings” were within the “14.1 update.”

The leaker made note of a specific lines of code such as:

“GIFT_INFO_FRIEND_TITLE”

“GIFT_INFO_PLAYER_TITLE”

“GIFT_INFO_EXTRA_TITLE”

“GIFT_INFO_CONTACT”

Alongside this discovery, KralRindo also specified that “we got a new UI icon, seems like it’s actually just buying item(s) for someone rather than trade.”

The upcoming feature appears to work in the same vein as Epic Games’ Fortnite, in which players can choose to gift skin packs to anyone on their friends’ list.

Currently, the developers haven’t publicly stated when gifting will enter the game, though, as noted, leakers have suggested it’ll be arriving with Season 15.

Similarly, there is yet to be any mention of a trading feature for Apex Legends, rather than passing on newly purchased items to other players.