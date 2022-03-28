Apex Legends leak reveals first look at Mythic Bangalore skin with Pilot theme

An Apex Legends leak has given the community a first look at a Bangalore Mythic Skin, similar to Bloodhound’s Apex Hunter Prestige skin that arrived in early Season 12.

Instead of releasing a brand new Heirloom in the 2022 Anniversary Collection event, the devs decided to unveil the first-ever Mythic skin for Bloodhound.

Although this received a mixed reception at first, with some players even threatening to boycott the cosmetic, it looks like Respawn has more Mythic skins in the works.

Alongside the nine unreleased Legends that surfaced, a new pilot-themed Bangalore Mythic skin was revealed. While there’s no release date for the skin, it’s possible it appears in an upcoming collection event.

Pilot-themed Mythic Bangalore skin leaked

On March 22, the Mythic Bangalore skin was posted to the ApexUncovered subreddit alongside a huge amount of other leaked content.

Similar to the Bloodhound Prestige skin, the Professional Solider’s Mythic cosmetic seems to have different tiers that players can unlock after dealing a certain amount of damage.

The pilot-themed skin has a white, grey, and orange theme and will likely require players to collect all 24 items in a collection event to unlock if it ever releases.

On the skin select screen, the cosmetic even comes with a small description relating to Bangalore and how much the IMC soldier’s uniform means to her.

It’s worth noting that while this skin appears finished, it’s possible it’s been changed or scrapped completely since the leak was captured.

Considering the reception to the Bloodhound Prestige Mythic wasn’t the best, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Respawn go back to the standard weapon Heirlooms.

However, it’ll just be a case of keeping our eyes peeled and seeing what the devs have planned for the next upcoming Collection events.