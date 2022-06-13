Apex Legends leak reveals first look at Lifeline Town Takeover on Olympus

Fresh Apex Legends leaks have given fans a first look at Lifeline’s ‘Med Bay’ Town Takeover that is set to land on Olympus before long.

As Apex Legends has gotten bigger and bigger over the last few years, Respawn Entertainment has been exploring the backstories of the different legends in a few unique ways – both in-game and out of it.

When it comes to the in-game side of the lore, things like voice lines, easter eggs, and heirlooms have allowed players to get additional insight on their favorite characters, but we’ve also seen Town Takeovers play a part as well.

The Town Takeovers are not only popular because they offer up additional lore, but also because they change up the battle royale’s maps for an extended period of time. And, now, it looks like Lifeline will be next in line to get a bit of love.

Apex Legends dataminer Ezra_RC, who has proven to be a pretty reputable source for leaks recently, revealed that Lifeline’s Town Takeover will take place on Olympus.

As seen in a few of the images shared by Ezra, the new POI will resemble a medical clinic – because, of course – and it should be located near the edge of the map towards Bonsai Tower.

Obviously, loot will change from game to game but don’t be surprised to find more medical supplies than normal there, with Respawn probably wanting to really sell the theme of the Town Takeover.

As it stands, we don’t have a date for when the Town Takeover may land on Olympus, but recent leaks have claimed that Lifeline will be getting a buff as a part of the upcoming summer event.

That, according to leaks, is supposed to go live on June 21st, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Respawn kill two birds with one stone by giving Lifeline the spotlight for a little while. Though, we’ll have to just wait and see.