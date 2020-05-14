Apex Legends leak suggests Mirage will be getting heirloom in Season 5

Mirage looks set to be the next Apex Legends character to get a limited-edition Heirloom melee weapon in Season 5, according to new datamined leaks.

Loba may be the new kid on block in Season 5, but Fortune’s Favor has been all about Mirage. The Holographic Trickster got a rework in the battle royale’s May 12 patch, and now it looks like he’s in line to get an heirloom next too.

Heirlooms are some of the rarest collectibles in Apex Legends. The battle royale’s cosmetic melee weapons drop from Apex Packs. They tell the backstories of Respawn’s ever-expanding cast of heroes and villains.

So far, launch legends Wraith, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, and Lifeline have been bestowed with the limited-edition items. Season 1 addition Octane also jumped the queue ⁠— fitting well with his character ⁠— to get an Heirloom too.

According to popular code-dipper ILootGames, Apex’s smooth-talking, recently-buffed hero Mirage would be the next legend to receive an Heirloom. Not only that, but the leaked code seems to point to exactly what his item will be.

Mirage to get self-centered Heirloom in Season 5

There were speculations the Holographic Trickster’s Heirloom would be something relating to his backstory. One fan suggested Elliott Witt would wield a mirror, while another believed he would battle with a cooked pork chop.

Unfortunately, neither of those amusing options will make it into the game, by the looks of things. Mirage’s Heirloom does still seem to fit though. According to leakers Shrugtal and Biast12, he could be wielding a mini-sized statue of himself.

next heirloom is for mirage

Mirage Heirloom next. It's a statue of himself that he beats people with.

“Well… check out our next Heirloom,” another data miner, iLootGames said, revealing the string related to the cosmetic: “MELEE_SKIN_MIRAGE_STATUE_NAME”. The leak does seem to lock in Mirage as the next legend to get a special melee weapon.

well...check out our next heirloom

"MELEE_SKIN_MIRAGE_STATUE_NAME" — iLootGames (@iLootGames) May 12, 2020

This leak does appear to blow holes in the theories Revenant ⁠⁠— who has a voiceline tied to a potential Heirloom item ⁠— and Crypto⁠— who has animations relating to his Data Knife in the code ⁠— would be next out of the gates for Heirlooms.

With any leaks, however, they can be taken with a grain of salt. For now, only Respawn knows exactly who will be getting the limited-edition weapons. It does, however, look like there’s a fair few planned for Season 5 and beyond.