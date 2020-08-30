Apex Legends leak confirms Bloodhound Twitch Prime skin coming next

An Apex Legends data miner has confirmed that Bloodhound’s previously leaked Twitch Prime Gaming skin is next in line to be released.

As the different Apex Legends seasons have unfolded, the roster of Legends have been given a whole host of new cosmetics. Be that skins, emotes, quips, or the ultra-rare heirlooms, players have plenty of ways to customize their favorite legend.

And, just like with other popular games, Twitch Prime members can use their subscription to their benefit by grabbing exclusive cosmetics that are only on offer to them.

Wraith, Pathfinder, Revenant, and Octane have been among the select few legends to get their own Prime-only skin, but now, it looks like Bloodhound will finally join their ranks with a previously leaked new skin.

The fresh claim comes from reliable leaker Shrugtal, who had previously leaked the new purple and flamed-themed Bloodhound skin back in May, and claimed that it was first set to arrive back in July.

“This is scheduled for the next Twitch Prime release now,” the leaker posted on August 28, quote tweeting their initial post from late May.

There is typically one new Twitch Prime skin each month in Apex, so expect this Bloodhound skin to release sometime in September, though there's no exact date set yet.

This is scheduled for the next Twitch Prime release now. https://t.co/YT1mY4GisO — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) August 28, 2020

The current Twitch Prime rewards for Apex Legends – which include a Rampart skin and weapon charm – are set to become unavailable on Thursday, October 1.

The Apex Prime Gaming page confirms that September will be the next drop: "Claim your Rampart skin today and be sure to check back in September for the next content drop."

After Bloodhound, we can expect another cosmetic in October, the final one before the new Apex season is set to begin, on November 10.

In November, there will likely be a new Prime reward for whatever new Legend is released.