Apex Legends latency issues rage on after update 1.93

Apex Legends players are experiencing a ton of latency issues following the most recent update, with lag seemingly happening at the worst time possible.

Patch 1.93 for Apex landed on April 5, and it wasn’t long before players started to run into connection issues.

Anyone who’s played Apex will be familiar with these icons and what goes on when they appear.

However, after update 1.93 they seem to be happening much more frequently than before the patch went live.

Apex Legends players “suffering” with freezes

In a post on the Apex subreddit that quickly shot to the front page, hundreds of players have confirmed they’ve run into at least one or two error icons since the patch.

Packet loss, lag, rubber-banding, and more issues have all been reported in recent weeks. One player even said they’d have an easier time counting the number of matches with no issues, instead of the other way around.

“I’d have better luck telling you how many games I’ve played with none of Apex’s check engine lights on,” they replied.

“Never got it before but now every time I started a match, even training grounds, I got a good 30 seconds at least of packet loss,” another added.

While plenty are having issues, it’s not clear if devs at Respawn are aware of the problems just yet. There’s no sign of a card concerning latency or connections on the Apex bug Trello page.

That being said though, devs could very much be aware of the problems, but just haven’t updated it with a ticket just yet.

Either way, members of the community will be hoping the problem gets taken care of and we can get back to dropping in with as few connections issues as possible.