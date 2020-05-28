Apex Legends L-STAR secret buff discovered from Season 5 update

Apex Legends players have been hard at work testing all of the weapons and items since the game's Season 5 update, and there appears to have been a strange discovery regarding the L-STAR.

The game's developers, Respawn Entertainment, are always on hand with patch notes following the biggest patches, although some members of the community are curious as to why the energy Light Machine Gun has been given a huge buff. Even in the most recent patch, on May 27, only the Mastiff was mentioned in the update details, with the spawn rate being lowered.

At the beginning of Season 4, it was thought that the L-STAR had become one of the most powerful weapons available, but that didn't last long as players became frustrated with how much light the gun emits when firing. That, and its absurd recoil at times.

However, YouTuber DistinctGamer101 has found an interesting tweak that's been made to the weapon – intentionally or accidentally – that might encourage those who used to play with it to give it another try.

DistrictGamer101 claims that a few guns have been made easier to use on ziplines, including the R-99, but the L-STAR in particular is "100% accuracy" in the air. This includes firing from ziplines, Launch Pads, and when in the air – he says.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ie80s7afYDg

As seen in the video, the weapon – compared to what it was last season – looks significantly more accurate when moving at speed, i.e. in the air.

"No weapons are 100% accurate except for one and that is the L-STAR," he said, following some testing with different guns. "The L-STAR seemed to provide really accurate results from my testing, while I was jumping in the air, or while I was using a Launch Pad – even if I was on a zipline. I could hit my shots dead on every time."

They also added that practice makes perfect with it, of course, but claims it can "melt" opponents – using the frame destroying qualities of the LMG to the user's advantage.

This will definitely be an advantage for those who are capable of this high-octane style of play, but may be a buff that's actually quite difficult to exploit for beginners. Nevertheless, if there has been a tweak such as this made in-game without reference in the patch notes, it remains to be seen if even more have been implemented – accidentally, or otherwise.

The only way to find out, really, is keep dropping in and experiment. Who knows, maybe you will find the next big thing the playerbase didn't know had been changed.