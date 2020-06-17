Apex Legends kill records

The world record for most kills in Apex Legends is a prestigious honor, and people have been fighting since the game's inception to take the top spot. Here are the full list of verified world records for solo, duos, solo vs trios, and trios.

On PC, the record for most kills in unranked trios was set Fyzu, Wrugb and DesertUK with 46 kills, on March 28, 2019, whereas on console it stands at 45 kills, only one less than PC, and is held by Gaitor_423, Pensatas, ImCadillackinSolo on trios.

The solo vs trio record is held by former Overwatch pro Mendo, who racked up a whopping 36 kills on his own. On console, the same feat was set by Japanese player Asapan, with 35 kills on PS4.