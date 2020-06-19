Apex Legends is releasing on Nintendo Switch

Respawn Entertainment has announced when it will officially release Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch, putting it on all of the major consoles.

The news was given during the EA Play Live event on June 18, revealing the next stages of the game's development. This finally puts to bed a host of rumors and leaks since Apex’s debut back in 2019, as players wanted to immediately take the Arena with them on-the-go shortly after launch.

The news will open the game to expand its player count by millions, as Switch players will now have access to the free-to-play battle royale.

Apex Legends Nintendo Switch release date

The new port will be coming in the Fall along with the Steam version of the game. It’s going to be a massive time for Apex fans since this means that the Arena will now be a mobile battleground for them to take.

Moreover, this means that the millions of Nintendo players are going to flood the Apex servers when the online communities for every platform eventually merge into one giant pool of players.

This won't be the first time a major battle royale comes to Nintendo Switch. EA and Apex Legends are going to compete against Epic Games and Fortnite for the many battle royale fans on the platform.

The announcement was a longtime coming. Reports for a Nintendo Switch port have been around for about as long as Apex Legends has been released to the world.

In a 2019 interview only months after Apex’s release, Project lead at the time, Drew McCoy, said that the company knew a Nintendo port was on many people’s wishlist. Since then, it’s been a waiting game for Nintendo fans who have been waiting to get into the Arena.

There was a lot of questions revolving around the technical limitations of the Switch that would be a hurdle for a port, but the developers are now committed for a Fall launch to make it a reality.

It's unclear what the download size for the Switch version will be, so stay tuned to Dexerto for all the latest information on the upcoming Apex Legends port.