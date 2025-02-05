Apex Legends is making Assault Legends OP in Season 24 with huge buffs

Season 24 of Apex Legends won’t add a new character, but it will make some existing ones extremely powerful, as the devs push for a meta all about aggression thanks to massive buffs to the Assault class of legends.

Last season, it was the support legends who got all the love, but this time around, Bangalore, Fuse, Ash, Ballistic, and Mad Maggie are getting the attention, as the Assault Class is buffed.

Ash and Ballistic have been singled out for extra buffs too, making them even more aggressive and nimble.

We’ll get more details in the full patch notes when they drop closer to the season launch, but for now, here is everything Respawn told us about these legend changes at a season preview event.

Assault Class buffs

Three new perks are being granted to all Assault legends, headlined by the new Battle Surge perk, which will highlight cracked enemies and give a temporary speed boost.

The new perks are:

Stowed Reload : Automatically reloads any stowed weapon after 2 seconds

: Automatically reloads any stowed weapon after 2 seconds Combat Reserve: Two additional slots in inventory reserved exclusively for grenades

Two additional slots in inventory reserved exclusively for grenades Battle Surge: When an assault legend cracks an enemy shield, they gain battle surge, which grants a temporary speed boost, faster reloads, and highlights the cracked target for their whole team

Respawn Entertainment

Ash Buffs

For Ash, her Ultimate and Tactical are being improved, and there’s a whole new passive that provides a dashing ability.

Ultimate: Can travel farther, move through it faster, and has improved endpoint detection

Tactical: Snare will now tether from its own location rather than the enemy target’s location

Passive: Data knife removed, replaced with omni-directional dash ability, called “predator’s pursuit’. Allows her to rapidly reposition in close combat, or close the distance quickly on a tethered target. Can upgrade it to two charges through her upgrade tree.

While the data knife is removed, death boxes will still be on the map for Ash players.

Ballistic Buffs

Ballistic’s existing upgrades are now being folded into his base kit, but the real attraction here is that crate weapons can now be stowed in his sling.

Integrated sling and dual tac charge upgrades into his base kit

Upgrade now doubles Ballistic tac charge

His sling can now carry crate weapons, with infinite ammo when ult is active

Support nerfs

Lastly, because Support legends were a little over-buffed last season, the devs have decided to remove the heal expert perk, which allowed them to move at full walk speed while healing.

That’s all the details we have so far about Legend changes in Season 24, with more details likely to come in the patch notes, which usually drop the day before the launch.