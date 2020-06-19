Apex Legends is coming to Steam: release date, download size, more

Respawn Entertainment is officially bringing Apex Legends to Valve's online marketplace, Steam, giving millions of players more flexibility on the platform of their choice.

The studio behind the Titanfall franchise made the announcement on June 18 during the EA Play Live event. Apex Legends has been on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Origin on PC since the battle royale’s launch in February 2019.

EA’s Origin has been the only way to get into the Apex Arena on PC so far, and opening up the servers to Steam’s millions of users will undoubtedly bring a renewed interest for tons of new players.

Apex Legends on Steam release date

PC players will get the chance to grab the newly added Steam title in the Fall, a longer turnaround than fans might have expected but it should deliver an instant crowd-pleaser for people that still haven’t tried out Apex Legends.

This will end Apex’s unofficial timed-exclusivity with EA’s digital distribution platform on PC, and will give Respawn a chance to significantly increase the population of their player base.

How many GBs is Apex Legends on Steam?

Apex Legends can take up a ton of space on hardrives across all platforms, but it’s not as bad on PC as it is with Xbox’s approximate download size of 65.02 GBs.

It’s reasonable to expect that the Steam version of Apex Legends will be similar to Origin’s port of the battle royale, clocking in at 25.82 GBs for a fresh install.

Players will want to clear at least that much on their systems before going over to Valve’s market to download Apex just to be safe.

One of the biggest takeaways from the EA Play Live event, in regards to Apex Legends, is that all online communities will come together under cross-play. That means PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch will be able to play with PC players, including the incoming Steam users.

The long-awaited debut for Apex Legends on Valve’s site is bound to encourage a swarm of players to try out the game, and it should make for a rather bustling Arena shortly after release.