Apex Legends is buffing literally every weapon in Season 24

Respawn Entertainment are buffing every single weapon in Apex Legends with the Season 24 update. Yes, seriously.

For the longest time, Apex Legends fans expected new updates to bring a new legend, a new map, and, potentially, brand-new weapons too. However, Respawn have slowed down on that front over the last year or so.

With Season 24 on the horizon, the Apex devs are making some big changes to the battle royale. There is a raft of legend changes, healing is being tweaked, and there is a new feature in the form of Arsenals – these are similar to Warzone’s loadouts.

On top of all that, every single weapon in the game is being buffed too. That’s right, no weapon is being nerfed in this update, which is a first.

Every Apex Legends weapon is being buffed

According to Evan Nikolich, design director for Apex Legends, the goal of the change is to make every weapon “much more viable” instead of having a stale meta.

“Almost every weapon is getting a damage increase,” Nikolich said in a developer Q&A. “Our goal is to make all of our weapons much more viable when compared to some of our top performers like the R301 and Flatline.”

Previous favorites, such as the C.A.R SMG, will now be able to utilize lasers as an attachment to buff their accuracy. That is going to be quite fun.

Respawn Entertainment The C.A.R SMG will be able to use lasers now.

The buffs will, no doubt, provide a springboard for some of the underused weapons to start playing a bigger role in-game. Though, Respawn will have to be careful that things don’t get overpowered. We don’t want a repeat of the akimbo Mozambique’s running wild.

Interestingly, the buffs across the board are a partly answer to some complaints from prominent players like ImperialHal and iiTzTimmy.

The pair have previously called on Respawn to make things more ‘overpowered’ again with new legends and updates.