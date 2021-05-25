Apex Legends investigating broken abandon penalties in Arenas - Dexerto

Apex Legends’ 1.69 patch has fixed some of the game’s most frustrating bugs and glitches, but now some players are encountering Arenas abandon penalties for no seemingly no reason.

Despite Apex Legends’ latest 1.69 patch tackling major issues like Wattson’s fences and fixing various map exploits, it seems the update has brought with it a new problem entirely. Since the patch went live, numerous reports have been flooding in from players that have received abandon penalties for leaving finished Arenas matches.

Respawn recently made a huge quality of life change in the Arenas mode by introducing a leaver penalty system that punishes early quitters in the game. The ever-popular 3v3 mode had previously been hampered by quitters, but it now seems innocent players are also being punished.

Arenas abandon penalties

Apex Legends’ Arenas mode has proved incredibly popular amongst the playerbase since its release in Season 9. Not only does it enable players to flex their mechanical skills in smaller 3v3 fights, but it also provides a nice break from the competitive casual/ranked BR lobbies. However, the introduction of abandon penalties to the mode has caused some rather strange issues.

In fact, many Apex Legends players have been flooding into the game’s official Reddit page to address the broken abandon penalty function. For now, it seems as though the new leaver bans are working a little too well, with players stating they’re receiving penalties for leaving finished Arenas matches.

The problem seems to arise when you leave during the end game animation screen, which obviously doesn’t equate to being AFK or leaving a live match. Fortunately, Respawn’s Director of Comms addressed the issue. “Hoo boy. Investigating. Never happened in playtests. Computers are wild sometimes.”

Whether this will be a quick fix or one that requires a little more time remains to be seen. For now, though, we recommend leaving any Arenas matches only when the animation screen has played or avoid Arenas until the problem has been resolved.