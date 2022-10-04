Apex Legends introduces solo mode on mobile but leaves out PC & console versions

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Apex Legends mobile has brought in a solo game mode, however, there is no word yet on whether the new feature will be coming to the PC and console versions of the game.

While it was leaked and hinted at back in June 2022 that mobile would be getting the solo mode before PC and console, the recent patch notes for Apex Legends mobile have now confirmed this to be true.

The October 3, 2022 Aftershow patch notes for Apex Legends mobile have brought with them the inclusion of the solo battle royale mode. However, this new game mode add-on is only being made available to the mobile version of the game. The PC and console versions of Apex Legends are still yet to receive the solo playlist.

Apex Legends’ solo mode gives gamers the chance to test their skills without having the comfort of other teammates to back them up. Players face off against one another, with the last person standing being crowned the winner of the game.

While PC and console Apex Legends fans are upset that the mode is still unavailable for them – its inclusion in the mobile version of the game does indicate that there is a chance it will arrive at a later date.

In January of 2021, Respawn doubled down on the idea that solo would not become a staple of the Apex experience, writing the following in a blog post on January 8, 2021.

“When we introduced Solos as a limited-time mode last year we saw it actually negatively impacted the game, especially when it came to new player retention. We’ve also purposely designed Legends and their abilities to compliment team-play and squad composition, but when playing Solo some Legend abilities become useless.”

Despite initially being strongly against the idea of introducing a solo mode to Apex Legends, developer Respawn Entertainment appears to have changed tune when it comes to the idea of Apex being more than just a team-based battle royale.

Respawn is yet to give any indication as to whether the new solo mode will be coming to PC and consoles. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as any further details emerge.