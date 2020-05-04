Apex Legends players have figured out how to stay in Loba's secret lair

Apex Legends players have found a clever way to break into Loba’s in-game teaser - surviving in the secret, underground lair far longer than Respawn probably originally intended.

Season 5’s upcoming Legend has been making her presence known throughout Respawn’s popular battle royale title. From animated previews to in-game easter eggs, the character is coming into the spotlight well ahead of her full release.

The latest teaser is teleporting players into a secret lair after finding Loba's bracelet. This new area can be seen for roughly 10 seconds before the game sends you back to the battlefield. However, a glitch can keep you there for good.

When everything was taken from her, Loba Andrade learned how to take from everyone else. The Apex Games’ newest Legend is used to getting what she wants—no matter how well it’s guarded.



How to glitch into the lair as Wraith

Upon shifting to the underground location, Reddit user roelers opened a portal with Wraith’s Ultimate. They ran as far as they could and dropped the second portal in the darkened facility.

In the blink of an eye, both teammates had died somewhere in between dimensions while Wraith found herself stuck in Loba’s lair for good.

The game didn’t forcibly teleport them back, nor did it insta-kill them for remaining inside the easter egg. It allowed them to stay put and continue running down the seemingly endless hallway under the map.

What else can you find in Loba's lair?

“I was able to travel back to the easter egg area with a portal,” they explained. “But when my friends tried the portal they got crushed and died.”

While there wasn’t a great deal left to explore, they did manage to hit both ends of the lair before the ring closed in and wiped them out.

If you're looking for an extra clue in this new easter egg, you might be disappointed. Other than the backdrop of Stalker robots, nothing of interest sticks out in the underground facility.

If you’re extremely lucky and have the final ring close around the bracelet, this could be one way to secure an unfair win while avoiding enemies up high.

Clearly an unintended interaction between the new teaser and Wraith’s portal, there’s no telling if Respawn Entertainment might issue a fix before the major Season 5 update.

Apex Legends' next season is set to kick off on Tuesday, May 12. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of everything we know so far.