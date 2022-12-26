How to unlock Apex Legends Holiday Twitch drops: Skin rewards, more

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

Want more free skins in Apex Legends? Respawn are getting festive this holiday season with Twitch drops available across the coming week. Here’s how you can tune in every day to get new backgrounds, charms, and skins.

Apex Legends and Respawn are celebrating the holiday season with free skins for all in-game, thanks to Twitch drops.

If you’re looking to round out your collection, you can do so just by watching Twitch streams over the festive season.

All Apex Legends Holiday Twitch drops rewards

Every day across December 26 to December 30, 2022, you can earn three in-game rewards just by watching any Twitch stream in the Apex Legends category. This includes five loading screens, three gun charms and character skins, and two weapon skins and holosprays.

Revenant, Bangalore, and Bloodhound mains can rejoice with three skins ⁠— Aura of Vengeance, Ocean’s Spear, and Singularity respectively ⁠— dropping. Devotion and RE-45 users can also equip the Cult Classic and Tribal Glyph cosmetics after unlocking them via Twitch drops.

You need to watch one hour each day to unlock the loading screens, two hours for the gun charms and holosprays, and three hours to get the weapon and character skins.

How to unlock Apex Legends Holiday Twitch drops

Unlocking Apex Legends skins through Twitch drops is super simple. All you need to do is make sure your Twitch and EA accounts are linked. You can do this by:

Ensure your Gamertag, Nintendo Switch, or PSN ID is linked to your EA account Create or log in to the Twitch account that you’re going to watch streams on Head over to the Connect with Twitch page and enter your EA account info You’re now connected and ready to earn rewards! Watch any Apex Legends stream for three hours each day to earn all the rewards.

Keep an eye on your notifications on Twitch to accept your drops and add them to your Apex Legends account, so you can then equip them in-game.