Apex Legends hits lowest player count since launch as fans beg for new content

With Apex Legends players complaining about a drought of new content, the holiday season in Apex has been celebrated by the same limited-time mode returning for the fifth time and Apex putting skins up for sale at a reduced price.

The Winter Express would be around for the sixth year running if it hadn’t been skipped in 2023 in exchange for Revenant Uprising, an event that didn’t exactly bring the holiday cheer and wasn’t well received.

Apex Legends pros and casuals alike are fed up with the state of the game, with players demanding changes to the game rather than new events headlined by paid cosmetics.

Apex Legends players aren’t mad, just disappointed

Dexerto spoke with both iiTzTimmy and ImperialHal earlier in 2024 to get their take on the game’s health, and both were scared for Apex’s future and their careers within the game. With the Christmas event having come and gone at this point, the devs haven’t done much to dissuade that fear for players.

Between the same LTM coming back for the holiday season and high level players wanting matchmaking changes, sentiment toward Apex Legends isn’t exactly positive. But a trailer released promoting some skins from the End of Year sale have players questioning what’s going on at Respawn.

The trailer features Vantage and Valkyrie standing almost completely still with their voice lines played over it.

“Usually I get to think of something funny to dunk on the devs with but this post is actually so lazy that it doesn’t even warrant me making fun of them,” said one player.

“Apex Legends, while at its core a good game, has suffered the worst possible fate for a live service game: It’s simply no longer interesting,” said another.

The general sentiment was that players have just lost interest between matchmaking issues and a lack of truly fresh content in the game outside of cosmetic items. Many people just feel bad for the social media people who are posting tweets and getting greeted by a wall of disgruntled players.

Apex Legends pro ImMadness replied saying that Apex is at its lowest player count in history, and, while that’s not entirely true, it’s very close.

Looking at the full length of the game life cycle via steamdb, the player count’s peak hasn’t been this low since the weeks after launch. And, while Apex still performs at peak hours when its core player base is on, its troughs put it below the 40k player count at times.

Apex took a few weeks to get going on Steam when it dropped as people swapped off of launching the game through origin, but, if you look a month or two past that transition period, this really is the lowest player count the game has ever had.